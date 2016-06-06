New York Giants OTA No. 7 Practice Report: Defense Shines

The seventh OTA is in the books for the New York Giants. Here’s a quick rundown with some observations from East Rutherford.

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has consistently insisted that there is no depth chart, nor will there be, at least for a while.

“Guys are jockeying for reps now for when we get to training camp and for when we get to the preseason games,” he said. “We just want guys to take advantage of their opportunities now.”

Well one guy who seems to be taking full advantage of his opportunities is rookie safety Darian Thompson, who once again split reps on the first-team defense with third-year player Nat Berhe.

Thompson came up with one of the highlights on the day when he picked off a ball that was deflected off the fingertips of Odell Beckham Jr.

“DT is a guy who looks like he is comfortable in his skin, he can communicate well and we know he has good balls skills,” said McAdoo. “That showed up in his stat line and on his film study and he is making the most of his opportunities.”

The rookie’s teammates are also taking notice.

“He’s done a great job coming in and knowing what he’s supposed to do,” said Landon Collins.

“(Safeties) coach (Dave) Merritt and Coach Spags have done a great job with him in teaching him the concepts and getting him to make the correct calls out there on the field. Just for him, putting the study and the time in that he has, has been a great thing.”

Harrison, Harris, Vernon, Wynn Absent

Remember folks, the OTAs are voluntary. However, for a team that has a new head coach, it seems that more of the “bigger names” have been missing on the days when the Giants have opened the practice to the media.

In the first OTA, it was cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie who was missing. In OTA No. 4, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were absent. In OTA No. 7, defensive tackle Damon Harrison, receiver Dwayne Harris, defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive end Kerry Wynn were nowhere to be seen.

“Yeah, we had a few guys not here,” McAdoo said when asked if any of the absences from OTA No. 7 were injury-related.

“Again, there were a variety of reasons why they couldn’t be here, but they all communicated and we will get them back here shortly tomorrow and we’ll pick up right where we left off.”

Another New Practice Twist

Each new open practice the media gets to attend reveals a nice little twist. This time for the team’s two-minute offense, McAdoo got on the loud speaker system and gave his team a challenge.

Two-minutes to go with the ball on the minus-37 yard-line. The goal? End zone or bust.

The first-team offense didn’t have much luck in crossing the goal-line—a pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr. was tipped and picked off by safety Darian Thompson.

The second team offense didn’t score either, but they got a little closer to the goal line thanks to a lase-like throw on a post from Ryan Nassib to Myles White, who did a nice job of getting open. Unfortunately for Nassib and the offenses, their scoring drive stalled inside of the red zone.

McAdoo smiled when asked if he was happy to see his defense, which by the way has been flying around to the ball in the three practices open to the media so far, come up with the big plays.

“It depends if you are calling plays or not, but the defense did a nice job ending the first drive with a turnover.

“[Darian Thompson] picked the ball off and then took a knee. He had enough awareness to know that the game was over at that point in time with the offense only having one timeout and under 50 seconds, so he showed good awareness there. You can obviously feel the pass rush a little bit with the front and the secondary has good coverage, so that is encouraging.”

Although neither offensive unit scored, McAdoo was overall pleased with how the two-minute offensive drills went down.

“We had a pretty good pace today in two-minute,” he said. “Guys were doing a nice job working with each other there, offense and defense. … We are huge in the mental part of the game at the end of practice to challenge these guys mentally.”

Practice Notes

*Running back Andre Williams continues to reward Ben McAdoo’s confidence in him. Williams, who dropped about 10 pounds in the offseason, is much quicker off the snap and seems more elusive when running. He also hasn’t dropped many balls as a receiver out of the backfield and just looks so much more poised out there. Don’t be surprised if he gets a long look from the coaching staff.

*Rookie tight end Ryan Malleck, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, quietly had a solid practice, particularly during the blocking drills. He got nice and low in driving back a blocking sled, earning an enthusiastic pat of the back from tight ends coach Kevin M. Gilbride.

Malleck, who ran with the second- and third-team offenses, wasn’t quite as successful with catching the ball, letting one slip through his hands as he went up to snag it from the high point, but he would later come up with a reception on a ball thrown by Ryan Nassib.

*Speaking of tight ends, Matt LaCosse is getting quite a bit of work with the first-team offense and has looked pretty solid in that role. LaCosse, who also impressed in the blocking drills, made some nice receptions today from a variety of positions on the field.

*I’m reluctant to offer any observations on the offensive line only because there are no pads and hence no live blocking, but in one drill where the unit was working against air, John Jerry looked to be a lot quicker in getting out of his stance and into position to pass block, quicker than I remembered.

I asked Jerry about that when I sat with him later, and he smiled and said, “Good catch.” Jerry went on to tell me about the work he has done under the watchful eye of former NFL offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley at Bentley’s O-line Performance Center and how it’s made “a world of difference” for him. (I’ll have that story later this week.)

*Linebacker Devon Kennard was all over tight end Will Tye on a pass to the flat, stopping the tight end from turning up field.

*Nice job by undrafted free-agent cornerback Donte Deayon in picking off a pass thrown by Ryan Nassib. Deayon read the route the entire way and jumped it at the last second for the pick.

*Eli Apple continues to get reps with the first team, with most of those reps being in rotation with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Given the bumps and bruises Rodgers-Cromartie has had in the past, you wonder if maybe part of the plan is for Apple to rotate in with Rodgers-Cromartie to help keep him fresh for the long-term.

Up Next

The Giants will finish out their OTAs this week, but the media access is done for the week. The team’s mandatory minicamp runs June 14-16.