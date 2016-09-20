A Film & Statistical Review of the Giants’ 16-13 Win vs. the Saints

Each week, I’ll take a look at some statistical notables as well as break down some specific plays from the New York Giants’ most recent game. This week, we look at the Giants’ 16-13 win over the New Orleans Saints

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to be accurate with the breakdown of specific plays, we are not privy to the specific calls made. Hence what might look to be one man’s assignment might in fact be another’s. Still, I try to strive for accuracy as best as possible based on what information is available.

If I had told you that the New York Giants would hold the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees to just 288 total yards, 247 of which were through the air, would you have believed me?

Neither would I, and on that note, I give you the theme for this week’s film/statistical breakdown: surprising facts and stats to come from the Giants’ Week 2 win.

Item No. 1

Going into last week’s game, many people on the outside wondered if the Giants might throw the kitchen sink at Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The Giants, of course, kept mum, not wanting to reveal their game plan. However, some analysts believe that throwing the blitz against Brees would be an exercise in futility given how quickly he gets ride of the ball.

Well folks, the joke’s on the outside world because that’s precisely what the Giants did. According to Pro Football Focus select highlights, The Giants actually blitzed on more than a third of the pass plays, a 35.4% blitz percentage. That’s rather high considering that last year, the NFL average on blitzes was 29.9%.

The other thing the Giants did more of, at least to the naked eye, was get their hands up to crowd the passing lanes.

The final numbers? Two sacks, both by defensive backs (more on that in just a moment), six quarterback hits, five tackles or a loss and seven pass breakups.

Anyone still think the Giants were crazy for spending some $200 million on their defense after seeing that performance?

Item No. 2

If I had told you that the Giants’ first sack of the 2016 would by safety Landon Collins, would you have believed me?

Nah, me either. Yet thanks to a new wrinkle inserted by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, both of the Giants sacks were by defensive backs Collins and Leon Hall, both of whom, by the way, recorded their first career sacks.

Let’s look at the Collins sack.

Pre-snap, the Giants have both Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Collins down at the line. The Saints pick up Rodgers-Cromartie’s blitz. Collins hesitates ever so slightly, making the Saints think that he’s waiting to see what Brees is going to do before dropping back.

Meanwhile the tight end starts into his route, not even bothering to chip Collins, who now has a free outside lane to charge at Brees’ blindside, and drops him for the sack.

Oh that sneaky Spags, right?

Item No. 3

Yards after the catch, otherwise known as “YAC,” can either be yummy if you’re talking offense, or yucky if you’re talking defense.

So let’s explore this statistic starting with the final tally, in which I have the Giants outgaining the Saints in YAC, 197-103.

Now what was particularly impressive, I thought, was that the Saints managed to complete just two big-play passes of 20 or more yards, a 23-yarder to Michael Thomas out of the no-huddle and a deep pass to tight end Coby Fleener that went for 21 yards, being completed.

The bigger picture, though, for the Giants is that the talking is so much better than a year ago that it’s like night and day.

If you remember from last year, opposing receivers would catch a pass and then be off to the races before a Giants defender would finally track him down the field several yards after where the catch was made. These days, not so much so.

However, there was one bugaboo left over from last year. Per Pro Football Focus, the Giants continue to struggle with the crossing routes, allowing 42 of Brees’ 263 yards on those routes (on four catches).

Maybe that was one of the things that defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could have meant when he said after the game that the defense still had a lot of work to do.

Item No. 4

The Giants might have found themselves a new weapon on third down.

That would be rookie wide out Sterling Shepard.

Besides catching all eight of his pass targets for a team leading 117 yards, six of Shepard’s receptions led to first-down conversions with five of those coming on third down.

In case you’re wondering, overall, the Giants were seven of 15 on third down against the Saints, largely due to the rookie.

Item No. 5

I was asked this question by a Twitter follower so I’ll toss it out there as my final item of the week.

The question: How well have the Giants fared on 1st and 10 when they run vs. when they pass?

Disclaimer: I’m only looking at 1st-and-10 situations here even though the Giants have had 1st and short and a couple of 1st-and-forevers.

Per NFL official stats, through two games, the Giants have run the ball 30 times (seventh most in the NFL) for 70 yards (25th in the league, an average of 2.33. They’ve only converted one of those plays so far.

The Giants have passed the ball 21 times (27th in the league) for 199 yards (18th in the NFL), a 9.48 avg. They have converted eight of those passing plays.