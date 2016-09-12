Giants 20, Dallas 19: Hits, Misses and Musings

Some instant reactions from the New York Giants’ 20-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

One of the first things that New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said he expected from his football team this year is toughness.

He got his wish as the Giants battled the Cowboys down to the wire, emerging with a 20-19 season-opening win in the division that is huge.

In the first half , I had expressed concern that maybe the defense, which was out there on the field a lot more than it should have been, might get worn down before the final buzzer.

If anything, the defense got stronger and more determined to impose its will, especially in the second half.

I also wondered if the Giants running game, which thankfully abandoned the four-man committee that failed so miserably last year, would click.

It did in the fourth quarter as part of some of the finest four-minute offense I’ve seen this team play in quite some time.

The offensive line–yes that offensive line which couldn’t get out of its own way it he preseason–won the battle in the pit, regardless of the fact it was playing against some backups.

Some other little differences that were evident? The tackling on defense was better than it was last year. That’s not to say there weren’t a few breakdowns here and there, but overall, all those tackling drills the coaches put the players through using that big donut seemed to pay off.

There was also the play of the defensive front against the run. The Giants held the Cowboys to just 101 yards on 30 carries, a 3.4 per-carry average.

And how about this little nugget from Dallas Morning News writer Jon Machota about the Giants run defense, which a year ago was often missing in action:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”>

Watched all 20 of Ezekiel Elliott’s runs over again. Absolutely nothing there on 18 of them. Emmitt Smith wasn’t getting more than 51 yards

— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2016

Now with all that said, no, the Giants win wasn’t flawless, and yes, there are still some things that need to be cleaned up across the board. But getting that first win is a huge, huge relief, and the Giants looked pretty good getting the job done.

Hits

WR Victor Cruz. Go on and raise your hand if you didn’t think he’d make it back after suffering a devastating knee injury two years ago.

It’s okay—even I had my doubts and I even had my doubts as late as this summer when a groin injury affected sidelined him. However, Victor Cruz at 75 percent is still a lot better than a lot of receivers in this league at 100 percent, and this week, the Giants’ dream of fielding a three-headed receiving monster in the passing game not only came true, but also ended up yielding some promising results.

DE Olivier Vernon. No, he didn’t have any sacks, as one of my Twitter followers who expressed dissatisfaction with the pass rush generated by Vernon, Jason Pierre-Paul, and company noted.

But it’s not always about sacks. Vernon alone drew at least two holding penalties against the Cowboys and came up with a big tackle for a loss. As the game went on, his performance became better and better as he seemed to hit his stride.

He was disruptive and as you’ll read a little later on, he was a big reason the Cowboys ‘ two-headed monster of Ezekiel Elliott and Alfred Morris combined for 3.18 yards per carry, Morris’ 13-yard scamper in the third quarter being the Cowboys lone big run pay of the game.

DE Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. I normally go with one player on offense, one on defense and one on special teams, but I have to give kudos to Rodgers-Cromartie who lived up to his shut-down corner reputation throughout the game. The Cowboys went after himabout nine times by my count and Rodgers-Cromartie was up for the challenge each time, whether he was in the slot or on the outside.

One thing that might have been overlooked, but which was key is that on the game’s final play, Rodgers-Cromartie got himself into a position where if Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams wanted to get to the sideline, he would have had to go through the cornerback. That was a heads up play by Rodgers-Cromartie, who fortunately didn’t have to exert himself too much since Williams apparently never thought to head for the sideline.

Misses

P Brad Wing. While he had three touchbacks, he also failed to pin the Cowboys deep in their own territory with that fine directional kicking he showed in the preseason. His final punt in particular was one that he really needed to nail in order to pin the Cowboys’ ears back.

Granted the snap from long snapper Zak DeOssie was a little on the high side, but Wing, who was probably more concerned with getting the ball away at that point, has to show nerves of steel out there and not let a less than perfect snap from center break his concentration.

Hisses

A “Hiss” is a combination of a hit and a miss.

WR Sterling Shepard. The one blemish on the rookie’s day which included three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown was that poor route he ran which led to Eli Manning’s interception at the top of the third quarter. Shepard cut short his route.

Even if there was no chance for him to make the catch, he still needed to make sure that the defender, in this case Brandon Carr, didn’t come up with the ball either.

The Cowboys not only converted that turnover into points, an 8-yards touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott, they also took the lead back from the Giants at that point in the game.

No, Eli Manning shouldn’t have thrown the pass, but by now if you don’t realize that Manning always has confidence his receivers will be where they are supposed to be, you probably haven’t followed Manning’s career closely.

KOR Dwayne Harris. Return specialist Dwayne Harris is as reliable as the summer days are long, but his decision to run out a shorter kickoff in the third-quarter kickoff–the one on which Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey got the ball to the minus-3 yard-line–was a head -scratcher.

Harris, whose team was down 16-13 at the time, field the ball and instead of taking a knee, he decided to make a run for it only to be stopped at the 14-yard line. That is a net difference of nine yards of field position the Giants lost in a tight game when every yard counts.

Musings

Through the summer, there was rarely a day that I didn’t have someone complaining to me about the offensive line. Those complaints intensified after preseason games, and through it all, my response was the same: wait until they get into the regular season and start game planning.

It’s only one game, but the Giants’ offensive line didn’t look as bad as it did in the preseason, especially at the end of the game.

Yes, there were two sacks of quarterback Eli Manning, but one of those sacks was a coverage sack that Manning could have avoided had he thrown the ball away.

And how about the running game? Through three quarters, the Giants only managed 58 yards on the ground. Then in the fourth quarter, the Giants whipped out a surprise or two, one of which had offensive lineman Brett Jones line up as a fullback, and the other some fine run-blocking by the offensive line.

In just that one quarter alone, the Giants ran the ball for 55 yards, three yards shy of what they recorded in the first three quarters of play.

Now some naysayers who want to continue to rag on the offensive line will argue that the Cowboys were without their starting defensive ends. True, but at the end of the day, you still have to line up and play the game and the Giants offensive line came ready to play.

While it wasn’t a perfect showing, the offensive line had one of its better performances of 2016.

* * *

I have to tip my hat to the coaching staff for finding a creative way of using Brett Jones as a blocking fullback.

Jones missed his entire rookie campaign last year due to a knee injury. Combine that with a new offensive line coach and Jones had some catching up to do in terms of his technique.

One thing that he especially had to learn to overcome was lining up over the ball instead of a few yards back as they do it in the CFL, the league in which he once excelled.

As a fullback, I would think Jones found some familiarity in getting up a full head of steam to perform the lead blocking. More importantly, he got some live snaps and didn’t look too shabby doing in the process.

Considering the Giants struggled to get that kind of production out of their tight ends this summer, I’m very curious to see if they continue using Jones in this capacity.

The Final Word

One of the biggest questions going into Week 1 was whether the $200 million the Giants spent on the defense would pay off.

Again, it’s just one week, but considering the unit went against Dallas’ all-World offensive line, the early results are very encouraging.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants’ front four of Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison, Johnathan Hankins, and Jason Pierre-Paul brought the goods.

PFF had the Giants’ defensive front down for 15 quarterback pressures and 10 defensive stops, with Vernon and Pierre-Paul sharing the team lead with six pressures a piece, and Vernon tying Hankins with a team-leading four stops.

Vernon, by the way, also drew a couple of penalties against La’el Collins, penalties being just as good as sacks in terms of lost yardage.

It will be interesting to see how the defensive line performs this week against a more experienced quarterback in the Saints’ Drew Brees, but it’s nice to see that the strong showing this defensive front had in the preseason was not a mirage.