Giants Add a Quarterback, Cut Brinkley

The “work in progress” Giants roster received another tweak Monday as the team terminated the contract of linebacker Jasper Brinkley in order to sign quarterback Josh Johnson.

The 30-year-old Johnson is 6-3 and 215 pounds and is a seven-year NFL veteran. He has made stops with Tampa Bay, San Francisco (twice), Cleveland, Cincinnati (twice), the Jets, Indianapolis, Buffalo and, most recently, Baltimore, for whom he threw for 365 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions and had a completion percentage of 71.9 and a passer rating of 94.6.

Johnson, a cousin of retired Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch, has played in 29 games with five starts (all for the Buccaneers; four in 2009 and one in 2011). His career totals are 96 completions in 177 attempts (54.2%) for 1,042 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

For the second year in a row, Brinkley finds another opportunity ending just days before the regular-season opener. Last year, he was acquired four days before the season opener, also against Dallas, as insurance for Jon Beason, who was dealing with a knee injury at the time.

Brinkley played in 15 games with starts in each of the final nine games at middle linebacker, finishing with 66 tackles (48 solo), one sack, five tackles for losses, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

This summer, Brinkley, who in the offseason signed a one-year contract with $1.7 million guaranteed, was locked in a battle for the starting middle linebacker role with Kelvin Sheppard.

Brinkley suffered a knee injury toward the end of the summer which presumably kept him out of the preseason finale against New England.