Giants Add a Quarterback, Cut Brinkley

by

The “work in progress” Giants roster received another tweak Monday as the team terminated the contract of linebacker Jasper Brinkley in order to sign quarterback Josh Johnson.

The 30-year-old Johnson is 6-3 and 215 pounds and is a seven-year NFL veteran. He has made stops with Tampa Bay, San Francisco (twice), Cleveland, Cincinnati (twice), the Jets, Indianapolis, Buffalo and, most recently, Baltimore, for whom he threw for 365 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions and had a completion percentage of 71.9 and a passer rating of 94.6.

Johnson, a cousin of retired Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch, has played in 29 games with five starts (all for the Buccaneers; four in 2009 and one in 2011). His career totals are 96 completions in 177 attempts (54.2%) for 1,042 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

For the second year in a row, Brinkley finds another opportunity ending just days before the regular-season opener. Last year, he was acquired four days before the season opener, also against Dallas, as insurance for Jon Beason, who was dealing with a knee injury at the time.

Brinkley played in 15 games with starts in each of the final nine games at middle linebacker, finishing with 66 tackles (48 solo), one sack, five tackles for losses, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

This summer, Brinkley, who in the offseason signed a one-year contract with $1.7 million guaranteed, was locked in a battle for the starting middle linebacker role with Kelvin Sheppard.

Brinkley suffered a knee injury toward the end of the summer which presumably kept him out of the preseason finale against New England.

Patricia Traina
Senior Editor

  • charlie_g68

    not sure how i feel about this but thanks for the news

  • marc ribaudo

    I liked Brinkley, when he played, but who knows the extent of his knee. Signing Johnson shows the Giants have no faith in Nassib. I think the middle of the D and our offensive line will show our weaknesses. I can already see us coming out flat against Dallas. And we’ll probably make Prescott look like the next coming Joe Montana. I have visions of the typical opening day game against the Cowboys. We’ll look horrible for the first 3 quarters, then around the end of the 3rd quarter, Eli will finally show some urgency and make a game of it, but it won’t be enough. Maybe after the year I see coming the Mara’s will finally make some changes. We have made it through the first training camp in years without any real significant injuries. But that might just be McAdoo going really easy on the guys. I like our coaches. But Reese has done some poor drafting. We reached for Flowers, and he’s never gonna be worth the high pick he was. And our whole OL for that matter minus Richburg, who is the best of the bunch. Pugh, another mediocre guy who was picked pretty high, and the other side, with Reynolds and Jerry is just plain scary. Our DL is better, but we’re an injury away from falling sharply. Our LBs won’t again be able to cover the middle of the field, allowing opposing TEs to eat us alive. I hope I’m wrong. I agreed Coughlin had to go. I like our staff, if we can remain healthy. Hope this draft class lives up to it’s billing. Now lets play some ball Giants.