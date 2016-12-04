Giants Offense Struggles in 24-14 Loss to Steelers

The New York Giants did little to help themselves offensively thanks to missed opportunities and self-inflicted wounds in a 24-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Contrary to popular belief, the Giants offense, including receiver Victor Cruz who was not targeted once this week, really did show up for the game. Unfortunately, they seemed to go through the motions for most of it.

The Giants didn’t get on the scoreboard until the third quarter when Rashad Jennings caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eli Manning.

Until that point, the Steelers took advantage of Giants miscues. Pittsburgh got on the board to start the game on a safety that came about when left tackle Ereck Flowers, who had another rough week, was called for a holding penalty in the end zone after quarterback Eli Manning had completed a third-and-14 pass to receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the giants’ 5-yard line.

The Steelers would then make it 5-0 after 15 minutes of play when kicker Randy Bullock, who was with the Giants in Week 1 and who was signed as insurance for injured kicker Chris Boswell, made the first of his three field goals on the day, this one from 44 yards out. Bullock’s kick came following the Giants’ free kick after the safety, which gave the Steelers the ball on their 36-yard line.

With the score 5-0 after the first quarter, those waiting for the Giants to awaken from their slow start were left vastly disappointed.

Manning tossed the first of two interceptions after having done such a pristine job of taking care of the ball the last two games. His first interception was a doozy, a ball intended for tight end Larry Donnell, who was active for the first time in weeks, that was picked off by linebacker Lawrence Timmons at the Steelers’ 2-yard line.

Timmons returned the interception 58-yards to set up quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s 22-yard touchdown pass to receive Antonio Brown three plays later to make it 11-0.

After the Giants went three-and-out, the Steelers pretty much finished up the first half of the game, with a scoring drive lasting 5:52 and cumulating in Bullock’s second field goal. a 34-yard strike to make it 14-0 at the half.

The Giants had deferred on the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss, but their first drive of the third quarter was another three-and-out special. On their second drive, faced with a 4th-and-1 from the Steelers’ 3-yard line, Manning’s pass intended for tight end Will Tye fell incomplete.

The Giants’ lone score was set up by Jonathan Casillas forcing a fumble on Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who lost his first ball this year. Cornerback Eli Apple made the recovery and Jennings was in the end zone two plays later for what would be the Giants’ only score, a score than made it 14-7.

The Steelers answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to tight end Ladarius Green, who finished with a team-leading six catches for 110 yards and the one touchdown.

The Giants looked like they might be able to get back into the game when Apple picked off Roethlisberger’s pass intended for Eli Rogers on a 2nd-and-22 in the final seconds of the third quarter.

However, Manning would close the ensuring drive with his second interception of the day, a pass thrown from the Steeler’s 35-yard line intended for Sterling Shepard, with whom he would later connect on a garbage-time touchdown pass with 30 seconds remaining to make it 24-14.

The Giants loss drops their record to 12-4 but still leaves them in good shape as far as a wild card berth is concerned. However, the Giants face Dallas at home next week and still have games against the Lions, Washington and Eagles to play.

INJURY UPDATE

Not only did the Giants have their worst game offensively, they also had their worst game injury wise. Defensive back Coty Sensabaugh suffered a rib injury that necessitated him going to the hospital for further evaluation. Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported that Sensabaugh was treated and released from the hospital, and was cleared to fly back with the team to New Jersey.

A more concerning injury from the Giants perspective was the groin injury suffered by defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul at the end of the second quarter. Pierre-Paul’s leg seemed to buckle underneath him as he was attempting a tackle and while he was able to walk off the field on his own, he did so gingerly and did not return to the game.

Other Giants injuries included defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (thigh bruise), return specialist Dwayne Harris (ankle) and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (right leg). Hankins and Harrison returned.