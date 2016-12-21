Beckham: I Would Have Been Fined Over Cowboys TD Kettle Celebration

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching when Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott hopped into the Salvation Army kettle after scoring in his team’s win Sunday niht over the Tampa Bay Bucs.

And what did Beckham think of Elliott’s obvious use of a prop in his celebration?

“First, I was just laughing,” Beckham said Tuesday. “I love seeing Zeke out there just having fun. You’re supposed to have fun. He’s out there jumping into whatever it was, the Salvation Army cup. He’s hiding in there and then gets up. I thought it was hilarious.”

While Beckham found it humorous, he also couldn’t resist weighing in on the league’s decision not to fine Elliott for using the kettle as a prop in his touchdown celebration, an act that per Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1-g (prohibited acts) states that, “Using the ball or any other object including pylons, goal posts, or crossbars, as a prop” is prohibited.

That’s funny there’s no fine for that. I could only imagine if I was the one to do it. Just bein honest . — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 19, 2016

The leagues decision to allow Elliott an exception is based on the rookie’s bringing more attention (translation more money) to an NFL backed charity.

Still, Beckham is convinced that if he had done the same thin, he would have received a FedEx envelope by now from the league advising of a fine.

“There’s double standards everywhere. It’s just how life is. I’m absolutely positive if I would’ve done that, I would’ve been fined. It’s whatever,” he said.

“It’s nothing against Zeke. Zeke is my boy. I have a Zeke jersey right there, so there’s no problems with anything like that. You set rules and limitations but you don’t follow them.”