Giants Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2011

The New York Giants are going to the playoffs.

Despite losing their Thursday night game to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants managed to get help from the New Orleans Saints, who defeated Tampa Bay 31-24 on Christmas Eve.

That turn of events mean the Giants have clinched the No. 5 playoff seed for what will be their first playoff berth since the 2011 postseason, a run that also resulted in a Super Bowl championship.

The Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons have already clinched playoff berths by wining their respective divisions. The Cowboys locked up the NFC East title thanks to the Giants loss to the Eagles Thursday night. Dallas will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The rest of the NFC playoff picture is still cloudy, with the final seeding order set to come down to Week 17. On Monday, Dallas hosts Detroit, a game that will help clear the picture up in the NFC North where it will come down to the Lions or Packers for the division title.

The Giants, who are locked in as the fifth seed, will be on the road regardless of what happens Monday. Their potential opponents as of now include the Lions, Falcons, Seahawks, and Packers depending on how the regular season ends.