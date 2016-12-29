2016 NFC Playoff Race: Who’s it Gonna Be?

The New York Giants might not be looking pass their regular-season finale against Washington, but the fan base, deprived of a postseason run for five years, is eagerly awaiting the identity of the Giants’ Wild Card opponent.

The good folks at NFL Research have put together an easy-to-use chart outlining the different scenarios:

Here are all the possible NFC playoff seeds based on the winners in the 4 Week 17 games that will affect seeding (assumes no ties) pic.twitter.com/UCiUcV0QB1 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 29, 2016

As the chart indicates, only Dallas and the Giants are locked in as far as seeding goes. The identity of the Giants’ opponent in the Wild Card round—the fourth seed—should be clearer after the 4 p.m. games are over.

Barring a major upset, the Giants are probably looking at facing one of the two NFC North teams i the Wild Card. The Packers have won five in a row; the Lions have lost two in a row.