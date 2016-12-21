Brad Wing Earns Second NFC Special Teams POTW Award

New York Giants punter Brad Wing has earned his second NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award this season for his performance in Sunday’s 17-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Wing averaged 41.0-yard net average on seven punts, including one that was partially blocked. In the second half, Wing and his coverage team placed three consecutive punts inside the Lions’ 20-yard line, including two downed inside of the five.

Wing becomes the first Giants special teams player to be honored for the POTW award in consecutive weeks since the award was introduced in 1984.

He first won the award last week for his work in the Giants’ 10-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys , a game in which he had a 43.2-yard gross average and a 42.9-yard net average on a season high-tying nine punts, with five of his kicks downed inside the 20-yard line.

Wing is also the second Giants player this season to be honored with POTW accolades twice this season, joining safety Landon Collins, who won it in Weeks 7 and 9 (the Giants had a bye in Week 8).

Wing’s honor this week also makes it the third time this season the Giants special teams have been represented in the POTW honors. Besides Wing’s two honors, Janoris Jenkins won the award in Week 2 after returning a blocked field goal attempt 65 yards for a touchdown.

The Giants have won POTW honors 7 times this season. Collins has two honors, both for defense (he was also the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November); Jenkins has one for special teams, Odell Beckham Jr. has one for offense, and Jason Pierre-Paul has one for defense.