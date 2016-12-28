Business as Usual for Giants, McAdoo in Regular-season Finale

While some playoff-bound teams have already made the decision to hold back some of their key starters in the finale week of the 2016 regular season, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo isn’t one of them.

“We have 53 on the roster, (and) we’re going to activate 46,” he said Wednesday. “We have to go down and win the ball game.”

The ball game he’s speaking of is a division match-up against Washington, a game that means nothing to the Giants, who are locked into the fifth playoff seed, and a lot to Washington, who is trying to grab the second Wild Card Berth.

If the Giants, who lost to Washington back in Week 3, manage to win that game, they’ll finish 4-2 against division opponents, their best record since 2009 when they also finished 4-2.

In the end, McAdoo’s decision is all that really matters but there is a growing concern that by fielding the entire team, including guys nursing injuries such as cornerback Janoris Jenkins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison, and guys they simply cannot afford to lose to injury such as quarterback Eli Manning and receiver Odell Beckham Jr., he would be exposing them to an unnecessary risk one week ahead of the start of the postseason.

“No player thinks about injuries,” said running back Rashad Jennings. “That’s how players do get hurt. It’s a privilege to play this game and go out every single week. Put it all out there on the line. That’s how we’re going to do it this weekend.”

There are some benefits to playing his starters, particularly on offense where the Giants have yet to put it all together as a unit.

McAdoo agreed it would be nice to see not just the offense, but the defense and special teams have a solid showing in what some consider the final dress rehearsal before the postseason.

“I think that it’s important to take a step forward this week and how we play on offense, defense and special teams.”

That step forward includes playing well enough for a win.

“That’s what we do for a living,” McAdoo said. “We only have 53 players on our roster. It’s tough to go through a game if you rest your starters. We think we have 53 starters. Everyone plays a role on the team and you go in, you have an opportunity to play this week, we have to win the game this week.”

At no point, however, did McAdoo say that his starters would play the entire game. He was especially vague when it came to questions about quarterback Eli Manning, who has thrown the ball 91 times in his last two games.

“Eli’s going to play the game, yes,” he said.

The whole game?

“Eli’s going to play the ball game, yes,” McAdoo repeated, no doubt purposely leaving out “the whole” from his answer.

McAdoo is also going to be smart about the players who are on the injury report and those who recently came off it.

“Yeah, the injury report always figures, but we have one roster,” McAdoo said. “We don’t have two rosters. We’re going to play the players active in the ball game.”

With the Giants needing to become road warriors if they hope to get to the Super Bowl, a win at Washington would be a significant step forward toward reaching their goal.

“We’re going to prepare to win the ballgame,” McAdoo said. “It’s always good to play well, no matter where you’re playing.”