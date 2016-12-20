Complete NFC Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

Who’s in? Who’s Out? And most importantly, what do the Giants have to do to get into the postseason?

Here are the official scenarios as furnished by the NFL.

CLINCHED: Dallas – playoff berth

Seattle – NFC West division title

DALLAS COWBOYS (12-2) (vs. Detroit (9-5), Monday night)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with :

DAL win or tie OR

NYG loss or tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-4-1) (vs. Arizona (5-8-1), Saturday)

Seattle clinches a first-round bye with : SEA win + DET loss + ATL loss or tie

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-4) (at Philadelphia (5-9), Thursday night)

New York clinches a playoff berth with :

NYG win or tie OR

DET loss or tie OR

GB loss or tie OR

TB loss or tie OR

ATL loss

DETROIT LIONS (9-5) (at Dallas (12-2), Monday night)

Detroit clinches NFC North division title with :

DET win + GB loss or tie OR

DET tie + GB loss

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with :

DET win + TB loss or tie OR

DET tie + TB loss OR

DET tie + TB tie + ATL win OR

WAS loss or tie + TB loss + ATL win or tie

ATLANTA FALCONS (9-5) (at Carolina (6-8), Saturday)

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with :

ATL win + TB loss or tie OR

ATL tie + TB loss

Atlanta clinches a playoff berth with :

ATL win + ATL clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over DET OR

ATL win or tie + GB loss or tie OR

ATL win + DET loss or tie OR

ATL tie + DET tie OR

WAS loss or tie + GB loss OR

WAS loss or tie + GB tie + DET loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-6) (vs. Minnesota (7-7), Saturday)

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with : GB win + WAS loss or tie + TB loss + ATL win or tie + GB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over TB

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-6) (at New Orleans (6-8), Saturday)

Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with :

TB win + GB loss + DET loss + WAS loss OR

TB win + GB loss + DET loss + WAS tie + TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over DET