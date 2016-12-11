Deflategate 2? Not So Fast

The New York Giants very nearly found themselves entwined in Deflategate the Sequel following an explosive report from Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer outlining concerns by the Giants over the air pressure in footballs used in last week’s game at Pittsburgh.

Glazer reported that the Giants suspicions began when they checked two balls that came into their possession on defensive takeaways. The balls in question included an interception and a fumble recovery by cornerback Eli Apple.

The Giants reportedly tested the balls and found that two of the balls’ pounds per square inch (PSI) readings were under below the regulation requirement. The Giants then reportedly brought the matter to the league’s attention, but, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, did not file an official complaint.

Since the story broke Sunday morning just hours before the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in a big NFC East match-up, additional reports have come out deflating what was shaping up to possibly become Deflategate 2.

Text from another league source on NYG-Pitt: “Giants filed no formal complaint & proper protocol was followed regarding the game balls.” 1/2 — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 11, 2016

The league also acted swiftly to clarify the issue by releasing a statement.

“The officiating game ball procedures were followed and there were no chain of command issues. All footballs were in compliance and no formal complaint was filed by the Giants with our office.”

Crisis averted.