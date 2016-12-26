Eli Manning Wants to Play Sunday

If quarterback Eli Manning gets a say as to whether he sits or plays in the New York Giants regular season finale, he already knows what his preference is.

“My take is to play,” he said Monday on a conference call. “I think to go in there, play well and try to find a good rhythm offensively going against a team in the division, a team you know well and they know us. I think that’s the mindset. Until I’m told differently, that’s how I’m taking it.”

That’s Manning for you, a guy who never wants to back away from a challenge, a guy who, if he had his druthers, would take every snap, regardless if was preseason or the regular season, and a guy who is always striving to get himself and his offense better.

Ultimately, the decision will fall to head coach Ben McAdoo regarding just how much, if any his starting players on both sides of the ball take part in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Washington, a game that for the Giants means nothing regarding their playoff seeding position.

However, the Giants offense has been struggling to put together that one complete game all season long, and Sunday could provide them with one final “dress rehearsal” before the playoffs begin the following weekend.

But the devastating year-end injuries suffered by Marcus Mariota of the Titans and Derek Carr of the Raiders, and Manning’s high ankle sprain in the 2013 season finale against Washington might have McAdoo thinking twice about risking his star players in a meaningless game where they run the risk of injury.

If Manning, who has started 198 consecutive regular-season games, is worried about having happen to him what happened to Mariota and Carr, he wasn’t saying.

“That’s for the coach to think about, I guess,” he said. “As a player, you don’t think about injuries and you know that’s a part of the game and you go out there and you play tough and you play your regular game and you can’t be worried about be worried about that.”

What he can and does think about is treating Sunday’s game as the next one up on the schedule, a mantra McAdoo has stressed with his players all year long.

“We want to do whatever coach thinks is best,” Manning said. “Again, I think I’m looking forward to having a great week of preparation and go out there and play a game and continue to work and see. I feel like we’ve been close offensively, just keep making strides and go play another game and try to get a win.”