Four Downs with New York Giants Punter Brad Wing

New York Giants punter Brad Wing, who this week won his second straight NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, has been having himself a fine season.

Wing is a left-footed punter who was acquired via a trade with Pittsburgh last season for a seventh-round pick, and has quickly become a part of the Giant core.

This year, Wing has punted a career-high 82 times for 3,789 yards. His seven touchbacks are also a career high, and he’s put 26 balls inside the 20-yard line.

In his last two games, Wing’s punts have yielded a total of 14 return yards, his gross average being 42.9 and his net average 42.1 over that period. In that two-game span, he also placed seven of his punts inside the 20.

Nicknamed “Wingy,” Wing and Odell Beckham Jr. were college teammates at LSU. The Australian born Wing has also been flawless in handling snaps for the place-kicker this season.

Wing took a few minutes during Tuesday’s open locker room to chat.

1st Down: There are some folks out there that are under the misconception that, when it comes to special teams, you just line up, try to kick the stuffing out of the ball, and hope for the best.

Wing: (Laughs.) I wish that was the case; my life would be a lot less stressful. There’s a lot of practice, a lot of different details, and a lot of technique, and we take pride in it. We know it’s a big part of the game, especially the later part of the year in these playoff-type of games where we know that field position is always going to be big. And yes, the plays are drawn up. You have different kinds of punts for different situations and every part of the field has a different type of situation and desired outcome, and we practice all of that.

2nd Down: Do you pay much attention to the Pro Bowl hype, maybe secretly hope to hear your name?

Wing: Every year it’s always the top two guys with the net (average), so no, I don’t think about that too much. I think you can only win that one if you have the best net in the NFL. I’m just focused on dominating the situation. If it’s a 33-yard punt I have to hit in order to have it downed inside the five, or if it’s a backed-up punt, each punt required a different approach to get that situation won. So that’s obviously what I’m concerned about.

3rd Down: To an extent though, that’s not fair because once you punt the ball, it’s up to your coverage guys to make sure they limit the return yardage and help your net average.

Wing: A lot of people say that, but I’ve always said and believed that good punters can control their net average more than you think. That’ what I pride myself in—kicking it out-of-bounds, kicking it toward the sideline or having good hang time, or puttingg it where it needs to be, then usually the coverage is pretty good and eliminates the return.

4th Down: For you personally, what’s been the biggest jump, the biggest difference from last year to this year?

Wing: I think it’s just trust in myself, trust from the coaches. They’ve instilled a confidence in me that just makes you play better, makes you feel more confident in yourself when you have that confidence from the coaches. Also, the extra reps I’ve gotten with the guys. I think the more reps we get together, the better we’ll be.