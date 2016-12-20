Four New York Giants Voted to the Pro Bowl

Unless the New York Giants are playing in Super Bowl LI, they will be sending four players to the 2017 Pro Bowl, with at least one representative from the offense, defense and special teams.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., cornerback Janoris Jenkins, safety Landon Collins and special teamer Dwayne Harris were selected to partake in the annual all-star game.

It is the first time the Giants are sending two defensive backs to the Pro Bowl since 1963, when Erich Barnes and Dick Lynch were selected.

This is Beckham’s third trip to the Pro Bowl in as many seasons. He is tied for third in the NFL with 85 receptions and 10 touchdown catches, and is fourth with 1,173 yards.

Beckham becomes the first Giants player to be voted to three consecutive Pro Bowls since guard Chris Snee from 2008-2010, and the first Giants wide receiver chosen three years in a row since Del Shofner from 1961-1963.

“It is exciting,” Beckham said. “It is cool to be on a team with multiple Pro Bowlers, so it is a huge accomplishment for myself and my teammates.”

Collins, Jenkins and Harris are all first-time Pro Bowl selections. Jenkins, who was part of the big free agent acquisition plan the Giants put into effect before the season, is also the second Giants cornerback in as many years to be selected to the Pro Bowl, following on the heels of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was chosen as a replacement last year.

Jenkins has 48 tackles (43 solo), three interceptions, and is tied with Rodgers-Cromartie with a team-high 17 passes defensed.

“I am very thankful for everyone who voted and I am just excited,” said Jenkins. “The Pro Bowl was a goal of mine coming in and I just want to thank everybody for playing around me, elevating my game and making me play harder.”

Collins currently leads the Giants with 108 tackles (87 solo) and five interceptions. He is the first NFL safety with 100+ tackles, at least five interceptions, and at least 3.0 sacks since Rodney Harrison in 2000, and the first Giants player with a at least five interceptions and 3.0 sacks since Jason Sehorn in 1996.

“Oh man, it is exciting,” said Collins, who won consecutive “Player of the Week” awards and who was the NFC “Defensive Player of the Month” in November. “It is a blessing and all I can do is thank my brothers for staying on top of me and staying on top of my game, and just pushing me to another level.

Harris has fought through injuries this year, but he’s proven as tough as they come. He leads the team with 19 kickoff returns (24.9-yard average), 20 punt returns (6.3-yard average), and h seven special teams tackles.

“I have been working for this for so long,” said Harris, in his second season with the Giants. “I just feel like every year, something happens where I couldn’t get in, especially all the good years I have had. I just feel like one person has always gotten in front of me. But to get my first one feels amazing. It is great. It is one thing that I have been working on since I came into the league and the guys around me who helped me get to it, I put it up for them.”

The Pro Bowl, which will return to an AFC vs. NFC format, will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.