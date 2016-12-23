Giants Fall to Philly, Fail to Clinch Playoff Berth

Quarterback Eli Manning threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a 34-yard touchdown by Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcom Jenkins as New York fell to their division rivals 24-19 at Lincoln Financial Field.

This time there was no bailing out by the Giants defense, who while struggling to bring Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to the ground, and who let the Eagles march down the field on their opening drive, a 7-play, 78-yard affair in which the Eagles rushed six times for 62 yards, including running back Darren Sproles’ 25-yard touchdown run to get his team on the board 7-0.

No, this one was all on the Giants offense and in particular, quarterback Eli Manning, who on the Giants second drive of the game threw the pick-6 to Jenkins, thereby spotting the Eagles 14 points in a snap.

Eli Manning has thrown 21 pick sixes since entering the NFL in 2004, 3rd-most in that span (Drew Brees 23, Philip Rivers 22)#NYGvsPHI — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 23, 2016

How bad was the Giants offense, which for the fourth week in a row failed to score 20 points?

New York was one of five in the red zone, their lone touchdown coming on a 13-yard pass to receiver Sterling Shepard in the second quarter.

“That’s what it came down to,” said Manning. “We got (to the red zone) a number of times, but couldn’t capitalize on them.”

As a result, the bulk of the Giants scoring consisted of four field goals by Robbie Gould (two from 35 yards, one from 29 yards and one from 41 yards).

Each of the Giants three receivers—Shepard, Victor Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr. all had a dropped pass.

“I didn’t coach well enough and we didn’t play well enough,” said Giants head coach Ben McAdoo after the game.

No argument there considering what happened on the Giants final drive of the game. With the score 24-19, the Giants got the ball back with 1:31 to go on their 15-yard line.

Manning, who ended up attempting a career-high 63 passes, drove the team down the field to the Eagles’ 34. However, a pass play was called on 3rd-and-10, the intended target being tight end Will Tye. Tye went down to the corner of the field, about three yards shy of the goal line.

Manning, who was under pressure most of the evening, threw the ball off his back foot but Tye failed to come back for the ball or even attempt to knock it away. Instead safety Terrence Brooks picked off the pass with five seconds left on the clock.

Game over.

The game was not without its questionable moments. Defensive end Olivier Vernon was flagged for a personal foul on a sack of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, whose lone touchdown pass in the game was a 40-yarder to receiver Nelson Agholor in the second quarter.

The play on which Vernon’s infraction was called ended up knocking the rookie quarterback out of the game for a few plays to be evaluated for a concussion. It occurred on 3rd-and-14 in the third quarter.

The Giants managed to catch a break a few plays later when the defense stuffed the Eagles on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, creating the turnover on downs.

The other head scratcher of note occurred on a 4th-and-6 pass to Shepard, who appeared to be interfered with by safety Nolan Carroll. The officials didn’t throw a flag and the Giants were forced to give the ball back to the Eagles on downs.

“We can’t rely on flags,” said Shepard, who didn’t disagree with the idea that he had been interfered with. “I gotta make a play.”

With the loss, the Giants (10-5) failed to clinch a playoff berth while also conceding the NFC East to the Dallas Cowboys, who also locked up home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Giants can still earn a playoff berth this weekend if one of the Lions, Packers, Bucs or Falcons lose their respective games this weekend.

With the loss, the Giants also failed to sweep the Eagles in the season series, last doing so in 2007. New York will finish the regular season next week in Washington.