Giants Week 17: An Early Look at the Story Lines to Watch

Getting you set for the New York Giants final regular season game of 2016.

It’s the Week 17 of the NFL which means of course that the 2016 season is coming to an end for 20 of the clubs unfortunate enough to have done enough to get into the playoff tournament.

For the first time since 2011, the New York Giants will not be one of those clubs, not after having locked up the fifth seed in the NFC playoff tournament over the weekend thanks to the Saints win over the Bucs.

Let’s take a look at some of the key Giants story lines to start the new week.

Start ‘em or Sit ‘em?

With nothing more to play for this season, there is a debate among fans and the media as to whether the Giants should sit their starters or treat this week like it’s jut another game.

Head coach Ben McAdoo, the man who will make that decision, won’t be speaking to the media until Wednesday, but already one of his key players, quarterback Eli Manning, has weighed in on the subject.

“My take is to play,” he said Monday via a conference call with the team’s beat reporters. “I think to go in there, play well and try to find a good rhythm offensively going against a team in the division, a team you know well and they know us. I think that’s the mindset. Until I’m told differently, that’s how I’m taking it.”

There are two sides to the start ‘em/sit ‘em argument, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The first is to avoid the potential of any serious injury occurring to a key cog.

The memories of two up-and-coming quarterbacks, Derek Carr of the Raiders and Marcus Mariota of the Titans, suffering season-ending injuries is very much fresh in the minds of everyone.

Not so fresh in the minds of people, but something that should be, is that Manning himself suffered a significant ankle injury back in 2013 against Washington, this week’s opponent, an injury that would have broken his consecutive start streak had the Giants qualified for the postseason this year.

McAdoo has always been about winning and has consistently refused to look beyond the next opponent on the team’s schedule. But he also must be smart here and remember that Washington, unlike the Giants, is fighting for its playoff lives and is sure to be super charged this weekend in front of their home crowd.

On the flip side, Manning and the offense have yet to get into any kind of consistent rhythm this season. Do they want to try again in what would be a final dress rehearsal prior to the playoffs or do they just sit back and hope that the switch will finally get flipped the following week?

The answer might be somewhere in the middle, with McAdoo giving his starters a quarter to a half of football before pulling them. But again, he hasn’t spoken publicly about his thoughts one way or another, and we most likely won’t find out until Sunday afternoon.

Who’s It Gonna Be?

Detroit? Green Bay? Seattle? Atlanta? All four of those teams could potentially be hosting the Giants in the Wild Card round, the decision forthcoming as of Sunday.

As things now stand after 16 weeks of play, the Giants would visit Green Bay for the second time this year. But if the Lions beat the Packers, then they could play host to the Giants.

There is even a scenario where the Giants could face the Seattle Seahawks, that occurring if Seattle loss to the 49ers this weekend.

While there are pros and cons to facing each of those opponents, linebacker Jonathan Casillas said it really doesn’t matter who the Giants draw.

“From my experience, is you have to take whatever comes to you,” he said. “I feel like if you say something like, ‘I don’t want to play outside’ or ‘I would rather play indoors, in the south and we played them and they are a familiar opponent’, but then if you end up indoors and you wanted to be outdoors which is not likely, but if you wanted to be indoors and then you end up outdoors in the cold in Green Bay, then you might feel like, ‘Oh, snap.’

“It is like you are mentally defeating yourself before it happens, so I feel like as a team and as a unit, we should embrace whoever we get Week 1 or for the Wild Card and whoever we get, we embrace it with open arms and just be thankful that we had an opportunity to play in the game, no matter where it is at.”

Casillas is right. While the fans and media might enjoy speculating whom the Giants will draw, it does the Giants players and coaches little good to worry about it because regardless of who it is, the Giants objective remains the same: to win.

Rested and Refreshed

For all the gripes about the Giants’ 2016 season schedule, in retrospect, how fortunate were the Giants to get a late-season Thursday night game which has allowed them to basically have the equivalent of a second bye week at this point it he season?

It’s huge and it’s also probably one of the most key things no one is talking about. The Giants have had a chance to rest their achy bodies since Friday, and should be as fresh as daisies on a spring day come Wednesday when they hit the practice field.

McAdoo is probably not going to put his players in pads this week as part of an overall strategy to keep them as fresh as possible. That should help players who are recovering from injuries, such as cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), Casillas (knee) and others who are nicked up.

As for those who are wondering when defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) might be back, he is believed to be at least another two weeks away from making a return.