Janoris Jenkins’ Status Uncertain for Thursday Night

The good news is that New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins is making progress after being accidentally kneed in the back by teammate Trevin Wade in Sunday’s win over the Lions.

The bad news is that the newly minted Pro Bowl cornerback’s progress might not come quickly enough for him to be active on Thursday, when the Giants embark on a “win and in” playoff quest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins, who did not practice Monday, “moved around a little bit on the field” Tuesday per head coach Ben McAdoo.

But when asked if Jenkins will be ready to go when the Giants take the field Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field, the head coach said, “We’ll see; it’s still early to tell.”

Jenkins told reporters that he’s “feeling good,” but hinted that he didn’t know if he’d be good to go Thursday night.

“I am just focused on getting better every day,” he said. “I am moving. I am just going to continue the progress every day and we will see what happens.

Jenkins admitted that he was scared after he was hit. he was sent for tests the next day to confirm that one of his internal organs were traumatized. Those tests all came back negative.

“I am glad that it wasn’t anything serious and I am glad that I got the result that I got,” he said.

Jenkins, who has been masterful this season with covering the opponent’s top receiver, said he wasn’t upset with Wade, noting that hiss injury just came about when two teammates were trying to make a play.

He also revealed that he wanted to come back into the game, but that the team doctors held him out pending the additional tests.

Jenkins said all that’s left of his injury is a bruise, but admitted that his is painful.

“I mean, yeah, it is painful, but treatment, ice, stim, hot pack – just continue to stay on top of it and try to stay better,” he said.

Jenkins also ducked the question when asked if he might have a better chance of playing if the Giants next game were on Sunday rather than Thursday.

“I am just focused on getting better, man. Each and every day,” he said, adding that he hasn’t tried to run yet since the injury. “I have got feeling. I feel good sometimes, but then again it is pain, but I just have to take treatment.”

If he had his druthers, Jenkins would obviously like to be on the field Thursday night given that the Giants have a chance to clinch their first playoff berth since 2011. But if he can’t go and his teammates get it done without him, he’ll take that as well.

“It would feel good. Especially on my behalf, me having not made the playoffs before or coming this far,” he said. “It would be good; it would be a good feeling.”

And if Jenkins can’t go?

“The next man up can handle the business, can handle the responsibility that he has prepared for each game,” he said.