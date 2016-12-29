Janoris Jenkins Unsure About Sunday

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins said he is making progress from his back injury suffered in a Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions. However, the Giants’ top cornerback stopped short of declaring himself ready to go for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Washington.

“I don’t know. We’ll see what the coaches say,” he said. “I’ve been practicing a little bit, getting in a rotation and getting a lot of reps. Continue to get the treatment.

“I feel better than I did last week. Coach made the decision not to play me and I went with it. I feel better this week. “

Jenkins has been limited this week in practice. While head coach Ben McAdoo has already said that he plans to play to win the game, he also indicated that the team was going to be smart regarding exposing its injured players in a game that has zero bearing on the Giants’ playoff status.

“Yeah, the injury report always figures, but we have one roster,” McAdoo said Wednesday.

Jenkins was unsure if he’d benefit from another week off, saying that until he’s told otherwise, he’s getting ready as if he were going to play.

“I’m not going to say yes or no. Take this week as a game week as if I’m starting. Just going to continue to come out.”

Come the playoffs, Jenkins expressed optimism that he’ll be ready to go.

“I’ll go in there feeling the way I need to feel,” he said.