McAdoo On Why the Giants Threw 63 Times Thursday Night

Normally when a team throws the ball a high number of times—think 40 at minimum—that means they are so far in the hole score wise that the pass is the only way to make up ground quickly.

So why then, with the halftime score 21-13, if the Giants offense, which had been having success with running the ball, only run it nine more times while leaning heavily on the passing game?

“When you look at it, we had 22 third-downs and a few two-minute drives, about 40 of those snaps (out of 88 plays),” said head coach Ben McAdoo. “So we got a lot of plays 40 of the snaps were either third down or two-minute drives.”

Let’s take a closer look at the third down plays; anything five yards or under is considered short yardage; anything six yards or more long yardage.

All three of Eli Manning’s interceptions came on third-down plays, two of them intended for tight end Will Tye.

**Eleven of their third down plays were five yards or less. Of those plays they ran the ball only twice, those runs coming on 3rd-and-1 and a 3rd-and-2.

**On the third down plays with five or less yards to go in which they passed, they completed five of 8 pass attempts for 56 yards and one touchdown.

**On the third-down plays that need 6 or more yards, they were five of 10 for 62 yards.

The bigger concern though is the effect all the throwing had on Eli Manning. Manning always takes such great care of himself physically, yet to ask a soon-to-be 36-year-old quarterback to throw the ball 91 times in a span of five days, 28 on Sunday and 63 Thursday, seems a bit insane.

Compounding the issue was the fact that several of Manning’s throws weren’t on target and of the short variety.

McAdoo explained that the short work week affected their approach with Manning in practice this week.

“We take precautions there in our Wednesday practice; we’re smart with what we ask him to do,” McAdoo said. “We minimize the throws there, he doesn’t throw on Friday and we cut down what we do on Saturday as well as Thursday.

“And last week he didn’t throw a ball after the (Lions) game until we got to the game (against the Eagles) Thursday.”

Is not having the starting quarterback not throw in between games normal?

“Yeah, especially going in and it’s your 15th game of the season,” McAdoo said. “You’re not doing a lot of full speed work or full speed activity. You have to be smart with all your players on how much full speed stuff you ask them to do.”

With all that said, it was still odd that McAdoo, who insisted that he trusted his running game, which averaged 4.6 yards per carry by game’s end, to get the job done.

So why not use it more in the second half?

“It looked to me that they had a couple of different plans, a first-half plan and a second half plan almost on how they were going to defend Odell Beckham Jr. and what it looked like they were doing,” McAdoo said.

“We felt like we had some completions out there, and we felt strong with the run and the pass. We had a couple runs come out. We still need to complete our consistency there.”

Some balance would be nice as well considering the last two weeks when they went undefeated by being more balanced.