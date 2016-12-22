New York Giants Game Day: Giants – Eagles Preview

The New York Giants are set to give their fan base, the very same fan base which hasn’t had that much to cheer about since the 2011 campaign ended, an early holiday present Thursday night: a postseason berth.

Before they can deliver on the franchise’s first such postseason berth since the 2011 campaign, they must go through the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. Simply put, it’s “win and in” for the Giants.

But it’s not going to be easy, especially if history repeats itself.

The Giants have finished 3-5 on the road 4 years in a row dating back to 2012. They’re currently 3-3 on the road this year, in case you were wondering.

Second, road wins against the Eagles don’t exactly come easy. In their last five road games at the Linc, the Giants have won just two (2011 and 2013) and none of those by more than eight points.

The last two road games against the Eagles saw major blowouts, a 27-7 thumping last year and a 27-0 shutout in 2014, the game in which receiver Victor Cruz suffered his torn patellar tendon.

Even the last game these two teams played earlier this season, a Giants home game, was decided in the Giants favor by just five points.

With all that said, this is a new era, the Ben McAdoo era. And as the plucky Giants head coach likes to say, you can throw all the records out the window.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Giants have won their last two Thursday night games. If they win Thursday against the Eagles, they will have swept the season series for the first time since 2007; they will have also swept the Eagles and the Cowboys for the first time since 2000. Win a win over the Eagles, the Giants will improve to 4-1 in the NFC East, their best start I five games since 2008 when they also were 4-1 after five games that year.

GIANTS KEYS

Continue to Feature the Running game. No, the Giants running game doesn’t come close to what the Cowboys have (at least not this year), but in the last two weeks, the giants have run the ball more than they have passed it, this against two very solid football teams that are very much in the thick of the postseason hunt. And guess what? The Giants won both of those games.

That philosophy needs to continue this week, and while we are on the subject of throwing records out the window, let’s hope the coaching staff chucks protocol with it. Simply put, rookie running back Paul Perkins, who has seen his carries increase each week, needs to get the bulk of the carries on this team, ahead of “starter” Rashad Jennings.

As the temperatures grow colder and the action heats up, yards cannot be left on the field. If this offensive line isn’t going to be able to hold its blocks for longer than a split second or two, they need a back with the quick feet to hit those tiny creases, and Perkins is it.

Win the Special Teams Battle. No one is really discussing this aspect of the game, but they should because the Eagles have a very, very good special teams unit. Darren Sproles, who should be good to go this week after clearin the concussion protocol, is averaging 13.2 yards per punt return. Look for Giants punter Brad Wing, who has been masterful these last few weeks with placing the ball deep I the opponent’s territory (thanks largely in part to his coverage team led by Pro Bowler Dwayne Harris) to kick away from the slippery Sproles.

Kickoff returner Kenjon Barner, who is averaging 30.8 yards per return, is listed as questionable by the Eagles. Even if he misses the game—and all indications coming out of Philly seem to be pointing in that direction—the next man up is Wendell Smallwood (29.0 average) who has one of the Eagles’ two kickoff returns for a touchdown this season.

The Giants kickoff return coverage is allowing opponents an average of 23.1 yards per return, the eighth highest average in the league. Their 29 touchbacks tie them for 28th fewest in the league (with Buffalo). If the Giants can somehow consistently force the Eagles to travel the length of the field, that will certainly help their chances.

Keep the Turnover Streak Going. The Giants have a streak of nine straight games with at least one turnover. The Giants have scored nine touchdowns and two field goals off turnovers for a total of 69 points. New York’s defense has been at its best in this category in the second half of games, where they have a total of 12 takeaways, nine of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Interestingly, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s 13 interceptions has him in a four-way tie for seventh most interceptions thrown, with Eli Manning of the Giants, Joe Flacco of the Ravens, and Carson Palmer of the Cardinals. Wentz has thrown eight of his interceptions in his last five games.

PREDICTION

It’s an exciting time in Giants country given how close a playoff berth is. However, McAdoo’s message to his players to tune out the noise and focus on the upcoming opponent—a tough opponent who comes on a short work week no less—seem to have been well received by the Giants.

The Eagles, however, are probably going to treat this as their Super Bowl, a chance to spoil the party for a division rival. For that to happen, they’ll probably need the Giants to self-destruct, something that these upstart Giants, many of them who are just now getting a taste of what it’s like to be a winner, are not about to let happen.

GIANTS 24 – EAGLES 17