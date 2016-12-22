New York Giants Gameday: Complete Giants-Eagles Inactive Lists

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins will indeed be inactive for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The remainder of the Giants’ inactive list include the two players they signed to the roster this week, defensive end Ishaq Williams and running back George Winn.

Joining them on the inactive list are receiver Tavarres King, offensive lineman Will Beatty, and safety Nat Berhe. King is a healthy scratch; Berhe (concussion) and Beatty (shoulder) were both on the team’s injury report this week

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (knee) who was limited in practice this week is active and will play. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will get the start for Jenkins at cornerback.

The full Eagles inactive list includes receiver Paul Turner; offensive linemen Josh Andrews, Dillon Gordon, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai; defensive linemen Steven Means and Taylor Hart; and cornerback Dwayne Gratz.