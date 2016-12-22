New York Giants Gameday: Janoris Jenkins to Be Inactive

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins will not play tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an NFL Network report.

Jenkins suffered a bruised back in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions. He was limited in practice this week and went through a short pregame warm-up under the watchful eyes of several top Giants officials, including strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman.

During his warm up, Jenkins did a little bit of running, but nothing at full speed. With the Giants on a short work week, the decision was made to deactivate him with the hope that the long weekend will allow his back to fully heal so that he can be available for the Giants’ regular-season finale at Washington.

With Jenkins sidelined, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple will be the starting cornerbacks with Trevin Wade being sprinkled into the mix.

The remainder of the Giants inactive list will be forthcoming. Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (knee) is expected to be active.