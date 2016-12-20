New York Giants Transactions: Vereen, Nassib to IR

The New York Giants have placed running back Shane Vereen (triceps) and quarterback Ryan Nassib (elbow) on injured reserve.

During Sunday’s win over the Lions, Vereen re-injured the triceps muscle that he initially tore on September 25 in a game against Washington that landed him on injured reserve. Vereen had been activated off injured reserve on December 10, but his return was a rocky one that began with a concussion in his first game back (against Dallas) and the second triceps injury.

Vereen played in five games this season and finished with 33 rushing attempts for 158 yards and a touchdown, and 11 receptions for 94 yards.

Nassib has been dealing with an elbow ailment this season which first flared up leading up to the Giants November 6 game at home against the Eagles. Nassib was more recently a late scratch this past Sunday against the Lions.

With Nassib to injured reserve, Josh Johnson will become Eli Manning’s backup the rest of the way. Johnson has appeared in 29 games with five starts, but has not played in a regular-season game since Dec. 22, 2013 for Cincinnati vs. Minnesota. He last threw a regular-season pass on Dec. 11, 2011, for Tampa Bay at Jacksonville. His most recent start was Dec. 4, 2011 vs. Carolina.

The Giants filled the open roster spots with linebacker Ishaq Williams, who was signed off their practice squad, and running back George Winn, who had released from the team’s practice squad last week.

Williams will wear jersey number 97, and Winn number 44.