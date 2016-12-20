NFL Fines Giants, McAdoo for Illegal Communication During Dallas Game

The National Football League has wrapped up its investigation of the New York Giants’ illegal use of walkie-talkies during their 10-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

The league has fined the Giants $150,000 and head coach Ben McAdoo $50,000 for the incident. In addition, the league has move back the Giants’ fourth round pick in the 2017 draft 12 spots, or to the very end of the round after all the compensatory picks are made, depending in when the Giants actually end up drafting.

The use of walk-talkies between a head coach and the quarterback is illegal because the communication system cannot be cut off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped.

However, a team’s backup quarterback can have and use a walkie-talkie to hear the communication between the sideline and the players on the field.

McAdoo was spotted using the walkie-talkie in the fourth quarter when the regular communication system malfunctioned. According to reports, he only used the device for a small number of plays on the drive that ended in a Cowboys interception.

McAdoo didn’t have any comment on the league’s pending punishment when he met with the media following practice Tuesday. However, the team issued a statement after the release of the news, saying, “It was a clear violation of the rules, and we accept full responsibility and the penalty.”