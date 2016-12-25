Reader Mailbag: Explaining the Penalties, Wild Card Scenarios and More

It’s time for another reader mailbag from questions received over the weekend.

@Patricia_Traina Why do the Giants seem to run almost exclusively between the tackles? Rarely ever see a sweep or off tackle play. #askpat — culpepperwilliams (@cwhello) December 23, 2016



Pat Says: They don’t have consistent edge blocking. You never know what you’re going to get with the tight eds, and if you’re not sealing off the edge, chances are you won’t be able to run the ball outside.

@Patricia_Traina do you believe Dallas plays their starters vs Det? Who has best chance of losing btw ATL/TB/DET? My gut says TB loses at NO — Ricker81 (@D_Ricker81) December 23, 2016



Pat Says: Yes I do think they’ll play. I know what happened to Derek Carr and to Marcus Mariota. That’s football folks. Who’s to say that resting your starters will protect them from injury in the playoffs? It doesn’t.

And here’s the other thing. If you do go ahead and rest your starters if you’re Dallas, you’re looking at almost a month before they take a meaningful live snap. That’s just way too long to go.

Now with that said, I could see their starters maybe playing half of a game. But I would be shocked if they sit for the entire game.

Oh and congrats on correctly predicting the loss by the Bucs to the Saints.

@Patricia_Traina #askpat in your opinion do you think we can win the WildCard round? — Dennis Lonardo (@DLonardo2) December 23, 2016



Pat Says: I’d like to say yes, but I’d also like to know who the opponent is and to do my scouting breakdowns before I make it a “heck yes” response. 🙂

@Patricia_Traina how do the officials call roughing the passer on OV but not on others that hit cam newton kinda confused on that #askpat — Oliver Queen (@nygindc) December 23, 2016



Pat Says: I’ll let the Ref from “Ask the Official” explain it in as much as I asked him for clarification. He was also kind enough to provide clarity on the Shepard no-call and the Apple penalty).

“The call against Vernon was a good call. The NFL is not going to let you drive a QB into the ground with your full weight. I know it is football but that is just the way things are today. The call against Apple I felt was a poor call. “However, it was a point of emphasis this week and the officials will tend to be conservative. But I did not think it should have been made. The non-call (Shepard) at the end COULD have been made but typically you are not going to get that call on the (in effect) last play of the game. Personally, I think it should have been made.”

As for the Cam Newton non-call, the ref pointed to an article on footballzebras.com, and added the following:

“When Newton started his slide (and no other part of his body had touched the ground), the defensive player had already committed his action and there was little, if anything, that he could do to stop. Given the way that the rule is written, I do not feel that his action warranted a flag.

“As for the second part of the play, the question is whether the defensive player actually hit Newton in the head or shoulder area in a forcible manner after he was down. Here I will have to defer to the three officials who were within 5-7 yards of the play as I found the TV shots to be non-definitive.

“What I see is the defensive player going high basically over Newton while perhaps there may have been a glancing blow although I cannot be sure. I do not see any of the three officials even reach for their flag so to my mind it was clear to them that there was no “head-to-head” contact, nor did the contact that did occur warrant a flag.”

Okay, so what made the call against Eli Apple different?

“Apple was further away from the QB when he started his slide than had been the case in the Newton play and as such could make an attempt to avoid contact which he did. The contact that was made despite Apple’s best efforts appeared on TV to be minimal. As such, and as I indicated previously, I did not feel that a flag should be thrown in that case.

“But the sideline official never hesitated, perhaps as a result of the ‘points of interest’ bulletin that was sent to the officials and the teams earlier in the week. I have no idea what was going through the official’s head, but it is clear that he reacted quickly.”

@Patricia_Traina #askpat is more of the blame on eli or receiver routes and drops?

— Big Blue (@TheRatner) December 23, 2016



Pat Says: I think it’s a combination of numerous thing. Yes there have been some bad drops in the mix, but the biggest issue I see is that Eli Manning is feeling the pressure and responding accordingly by rushing his passes—regardless if the pressure is real or imagined.

I think you can also point to some head-scratching decisions he’s made, such as trying to fit the ball into tight spaces and so forth. And, given the number of pass attempts he has had, which ha risen each year since Ben McAdoo came on board, I also wonder if Manning has a bit of a tired arm at this pointing he season.

@Patricia_Traina Do you think they will allow 13 to return punts more in playoffs? Hes an electric player & playoffs=win or go home #askpat

— Lets Go NYG (@NFL_Fantasy_Fam) December 23, 2016



Pat Says: I believe they will continue to do what they’ve been doin the last few weeks: picking their spots.

@Patricia_Traina Not bashing Cruz, but he looked like he has lost a step. Any ideas if they will consider using Roger Lewis more often?

— Beezer (@PapaBeez) December 23, 2016



Pat Says: Lewis might look quicker, but his route running is still a work in progress. And regardless of what you might think about Cruz, this time of year you want to have someone out there who’s been to the playoffs and who knows what it takes.

Jim P. via e-mail: The Giants defense is good enough to take the team to the Super Bowl. The offense is bad enough (penalties, poor execution, etc.) to keep them out of the playoffs. The question is this. Who is going to win – the defense because they are great, or the offense because they are incompetent?

Pat Says: Jim, I’m not sure I understand where you are going with your question. How could an incompetent anything be successful? And since when does the Giants offense play the Giants defense in games?