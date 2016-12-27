Start ‘em or Sit ‘em? Giants Need to Find a Middle Ground for Sunday

Having locked up the fifth seed in the NFL playoff hunt, the outcome of the New York Giants’ Week 17 game at Washington means nothing as far as the postseason goes.

This has raised questions about how Giants head coach Ben McAdoo should handle the snap counts among his starters Sunday.

In the wake of the devastating season-ending injuries suffered by Derek Carr of the Raiders and Marcus Mariota of the Titans combined with the Giants poor luck in past years with injuries, it’s understandable as to why the fan base is squeamish about guys like quarterback Eli Manning, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Oliver Vernon, and others taking snaps Sunday.

However, it’s just not practical to bubble-wrap those guys .

First, such a decision by McAdoo would fly it the face of everything he has built with this football team. All year, McAdoo has preached about keeping the focus on the next opponent. If he were to remove his star players completely from the game, that would contradict his practice and signify that he is indeed looking past Washington.

Second, McAdoo has always preached about toughness. Tough teams take on challenges head on. Again, if the Giants don’t play their stars at all, that would be flying in the face of what the coach has built as part of the team’s core foundation. If McAdoo wants to win games—and he does—he’s going to need his best players to help him out i some way.

Third, there is a matter of numbers. Unlike preseason rosters, when teams can carry 90 guys which in turn makes the various units three or four-deep, the Giants do not have that luxury with a 53-man roster.

A great example is the offensive line. The Giants could yank their entire starting offensive line from the game, but they don’t have enough depth to field a second-string unit.

Another, more important factor is the matter of the Giants offense, which hasn’t scored 20 or more points over the last several weeks.

Given the inconsistency of the offense, which is in desperate need of a final tune-up before the playoffs begin, it would be very surprising if McAdoo tells Eli Manning, Odell Beckham, Jr. and company to take a knee for the entire game.

McAdoo is set to speak to the Giants media on Wednesday after practice, but even then he’s probably not going to reveal what he plans to do.

Here’s a best guess on how McAdoo is going to handle the “start ‘em, sit ‘em” conundrum regarding his star players.

Any players who have been on the injury report, and who can probably benefit from another week off (see cornerback Janoris Jenkins) will probably sit.

The rest if the key players will likely be put on snap counts, much like you would see in preseason games. Determine a set number of snaps for each of your “big guys”—Manning, Beckham, etc.—and see what they can accomplish.

This way they’re getting some work to keep them fresh while not prolonging any risks of being maimed by a Washington team that’s sure to be overzealous given that their playoff hopes come down to Sunday.

Since there isn’t enough depth to pull all the starters, in determining who gets more snap counts, base that on their performance. If an offensive lineman is struggling, let him go a little longer to see if he shows improvement. If a cornerback or safety gets beaten in coverage, give him another chance to atone for his blunder.

Is it a risk? Sure it is, especially when you’re talking about the possibility of an injury occurring. However, Manning summed that concern up best when he said, “You know that’s a part of the game. You go out there and you play tough, and you play your regular game. You can’t be worried about be worried about that.”