Victor Cruz Named Media’s “Good Guy” Award Winner

Receiver Victor Cruz has been named the winner of the 16th annual “George Young Good Guy Award,” as voted on by the Giants’ chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America.

The award, named in honor of the late Giants general manager, is given annually to honor a Giants player for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the writers who cover the team daily.

Cruz, who also won the award in 2011, is the first two-time winner in the history of the award.

Cruz, who is as authentic as they come, is routinely at his locker where he’ll typically assist every member of the media during the open locker room period regardless if the questions have been asked prior.

Second-year safety Landon Collins finished second in the voting and quarterback Eli Manning, who won the award in 2008, finished third. Eight different players received votes from members of the Giants media.

The George Young Good Guy Award was established in 2001 and is decided by the Giants chapter of the PFWA during the final week of the regular season. Previous winners of the award include:

2015 – CB Prince Amukamara

2014 – RB Rashad Jennings

2013 – CB Terrell Thomas

2012 – S Antrel Rolle

2011 – WR Victor Cruz

2010 — DT Barry Cofield

2009 — DE Mathias Kiwanuka

2008 — QB Eli Manning

2007 — DE Justin Tuck

2006 – WR Plaxico Burress

2005 — RB Tiki Barber

2004 — QB Kurt Warner

2003 — WR Ike Hilliard

2002 — QB Kerry Collins

2001 — OL Lomas Brown