2017 Training Camp Preview: DT Jay Bromley

Bromley seeks to continue his New York journey.

DT Jay Bromley Height: 6-3

Weight: 306 lbs.

College: Syracuse

Exp.: 4th Year



Jay Bromley’s football career seems to have been forever intertwined with New York.

He was born in Queens, overcame a tough childhood to earn recognition at Flushing High School, moved onto Syracuse University (helping the Orange win the 2012 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium as a junior), and now has situated himself with the New York Giants.

But in order for Bromley’s New York story to continue, he’s in a desperate need of a breakout season. Selected in the third round in 2014, some viewed Bromley as a day-two steal, but he has yet to live up to the expectations.

He did manage to get his first career sack last season, doing so in the London game vs the Los Angeles Rams, but he’ll need a lot more to secure a roster spot.

Burning Questions

Can Bromley earn a starting job this season?

Obviously, barring catastrophe, Damon Harrison isn’t going anywhere. However, the other starter at defensive tackle, Johnathan Hankins, did go somewhere, namely Indianapolis, so there’s an open starting lineup spot on defensive line.

Second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson is the favorite, but Bromley’s experience and knowledge of the Giants system could make him a dark horse for the role.

If anything, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo indicated that Tomlinson would not just be automatically inserted in the spot and mentioned Bromley by name when discussing defensive tackle competitions.

Outlook

This is the final year of Bromley’s rookie contract, and if he wants another one, be it from the Giants or another team, he’s going to have to improve his numbers.

But it’s also about pride. By now a third-round draft pick should be at the very least a regular in a rotation, if not a starter. Bromley hasn’t yet been able to crack that code; in fact he split game reps last year with Robert Thomas, who joined the team after training camp and who was sidelined for the first several weeks with an illness.

That Bromley couldn’t jump ahead of Thomas then is a bit concerning, but hopefully this year he’s a bit more motivated.

Geoff Magliocchett is on Twitter @GeoffMags5490

