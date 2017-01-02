New York Giants Notebook: No Date Set for JPP’s Return and Other Notables

When New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul first had his surgery for a sports hernia, various reports had his absence as being anywhere between four and six weeks.

Well this coming week marks Week No. 5, a week in which the Giants will begin preparing for their NFC Wild Card game at Green Bay.

More recent reports are claiming that the NFC Conference Championship game would be a more realistic target for the defensive end’s return, if the Giants advance that far.

However, before he returns to the field, he almost certainly would have to make it through a week’s worth of practice on a limited basis just to get out there and move around.

“When he’s ready, they’ll let me know,” said head coach Ben McAdoo.

While there is no replacing what Pierre-Paul brought to the table, one new wrinkle the Giants have tried out is the use of defensive tackle Damon Harrison as a pass rusher in certain situations.

Harrison is widely regarded as the best run stopping defensive interior lineman in the NFL. However, in the past he’s shown that he can get after the quarterback when given a chance to rush, and he did just that Sunday, recording one of the Giants’ four sacks against Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“It was exciting to see him have an opportunity to transition rush and get after the quarterback a bit after he did his responsibility in the run game,” said McAdoo. “He turned it on there, got after the quarterback, made him uncomfortable and got him on the ground one time. That’s exciting for us.”

In other injury news, McAdoo said that cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) is sore from his handful of snaps Sunday. Jenkins was pulled from the game after the first half and will be limited in practice this week per McAdoo.

McAdoo dodged a question regarding the identity of his starting running back in Sunday’s Wild Card game.

The question arose after rookie Paul Perkins received the start last week against Washington. Perkins became the first Giants runner this season to rush for 100 yards.

“We went back and looked at the film. I though Paul did some good things on tape,” McAdoo said when asked about Perkins being the starter moving forward. “Found some runs nicely. Rashad [Jennings] ran the ball hard and physical. We’re excited about both of those guys and the impact Bobby Rainey can make.”

Although Perkins started, he and Jennings pretty much split the carries, the rookie getting 21 and the veteran 18 (Rainey didn’t have any rushes, but he was targeted once in the passing game).

Together, Perkins and Jennings, along with a seven-yard end-around gain by Sterling Shepard, rushed for 161 yards on 40 carries, the Giants highest yardage total in the running game this season.

McAdoo was asked about what has made the running game click these past few weeks.

“We had some opportunities yesterday to run the ball. We had some good looks to run the ball. I think the guys upfront took ownership of that game yesterday,” he said.

“Quarterback kept us into some good runs and the backs ran hard and physical. Tight ends blocked better and the receivers took the challenge and ran with it. They blocked physical. We know how important that is moving forward.”

The Giants are 3-0 in games this season in which they run the ball more than they pass it. On Sunday, their run to pass ratio was 40 to 27.

McAdoo said he had no problem with receivers Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis Jr. jetting off to Miami to party with recording artists Justin Bieber and Trey Songz at LIV, a popular Miami Beach night spot after a day of enjoying the sun on board a boat.

“The players are off. They’re not working,” McAdoo said when asked repeatedly about the incident.

The Giants players get the day after a game off to do as they please. Some have likened the decision made by the receivers to that made by Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and tight end Jason Witten, who famously jetted off to Cabo during their bye week in the 2007 postseason.

The Giants came into town that year and beat the NFC East champions for the right to play Green Bay in the title game. After that game, Romo and Witten came under heavy criticism for not having made better use of their time to prepare for that game.

McAdoo isn’t worried about his jet-setting receivers not being ready for Sunday.

“Players are off until tomorrow morning. We will see them tomorrow morning and they’ll get their workout in, and we’ll get ready for Green Bay,” he said.