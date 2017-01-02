Ben McAdoo: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is “On Fire”

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo spent two years getting to know every nuance of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ work ethic and mindset when McAdoo served as Rodgers’ position coach during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

So when McAdoo says that Rodgers is “playing out of his mind right now,” that’s not simply the head coach being polite toward his former pupil.

“He’s on fire, taking care of the ball, and is moving very well in and out of the pocket making all the throws,” McAdoo said of Rodgers, whom the Giants will see in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game at Green Bay.

“Right now, I’m just in the beginning phases of watching film on Green Bay. He had some nice stretches there in 2011. I thought he was off to a nice start in 2013 before he got injured. He’s put together some nice stretches. He’s playing with a killer instinct.”

Aaron Rodgers’ stats heading into the playoffs… In his last 6 games: 6-0 record

15 pass TDs

0 INTs

121.0 passer rating pic.twitter.com/G3dZpZ8LWW — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) January 2, 2017

Rodgers might say otherwise, but it’s largely due to his play down the stretch that the Packers bring a six-game winning streak into this weekend’s game, a streak that helped them clinch the NFC North Division.

Rodgers hasn’t necessarily done it alone this season. Running back Ty Montgomery finished as the team’s leading rusher with 457 yards on 77 carries and three touchdowns, nearly 6.0 yards per carry.

Receivers Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams have combined for 26 touchdowns and 2,254 receiving yards between them. Over the Packers’ last six games, Nelson has cracked 100 yards receiving in three of them, with Adams recording half of his 12 touchdowns during that six-game winning streak.

That production along with the emergence of Montgomery are just a handful of differences from earlier in the season when the Giants dropped in on Mr. Rodgers’ neighborhood.

“They had a couple of big backs last time we faced them. They were running the ball and ran the ball well with Eddie [Lacy] and with [James] Starks. [Aaron] Ripkowski was in the mix their too,” McAdoo said.

“They changed things up a bit in the back field because of health.”

Despite the changes made by the Packers on offense, it all starts with the league’s two-time MVP, who runs the ship.

And as McAdoo, just three years removed from his time in Green Bay with Rodgers, recalled, there is very little that can stop the veteran quarterback once he catches fire, not even frigid temperatures such as what’s expected in Green Bay this weekend.

“I don’t have any kryptonite,” McAdoo said. “I’ve spent some time in the building with him and in the room with him. You know that when he’s on fire, the weather doesn’t really factor for him.

“When it’s cold and he’s outside, he plays the same game and plays very well. Maybe not the same game, maybe a little bit different outside in the elements, but he has big hands and he can handle the ball and make all the throws in the elements. We need to be ready for his best.”