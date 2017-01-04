Plan of Attack: Giants Eyeing Packers Banged Up Secondary

The New York Giants usually try to play it cool when it comes to eyeing a potential weakness of an upcoming opponent.

With the Green Bay Packers secondary being so banged up, it was hard not to notice the receivers licking their chops at the thought of potentially taking advantage of what appears to be a significant weakness.

The Packers ended the 2016 season ranked 31st in pass defense, having allowed an average of 269.2 yard per game. They have also allowed 32 passing touchdowns, the third-most in the league behind Cleveland (36) and Detroit (33).

This year, they have already lost cornerback Sam Shields. And this weekend, they could be without corners Damarious Randall (knee) and Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), both of whom were injured in the Packers’ Week 17 division clinching game against Detroit.

All of that makes for a rather grim-looking picture for the Packers against a Giants passing offense that, while not exactly having set the league on fire this season, believes it can exploit that weakness.

“That’s obviously the plan,” said cornerback Odell Beckham Jr. when asked about exploiting the banged up Packers defensive secondary. “It’s about finding the best matchup that you think you have and going at it.”

The injuries in the Packers defensive secondary has forced them to shuffle some guys around., most notably safeties Micah Hyde and Morgan Burnett, both of whom had to pick up responsibilities in the nickel and dime packages.

Because guys have had to learn on the fly, that has created some gaping holes in the coverage that opponents have been able to exploit. In their last three games, the Packers pass defense has allowed 362, 353 and 332 net passing yards and seven touchdowns;

Packers’ defensive problems include leaving wide open spaces in coverage in multiple games. This ended in a sack, but really, what is this? pic.twitter.com/k0L4I3cNNS — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) November 22, 2016

“We just see, due to some injuries, some guys that aren’t playing their natural position. Just some guys that are trying to figure it out and get through games,” said receiver Victor Cruz. “Get through in a sound way. Get through their defense and make plays. Obviously, we see that.”

Can the Giants take advantage of that?

“Of course,” Cruz said. “Any time guys are playing a position that they aren’t necessarily used to, it’s definitely something that you want to look at to get a leg up on the opponent. Those guys get paid to play too, so we understand that. We just want to be able to pick our spots and be successful.”

Cruz said that against the Lions in the Week 17 regular-season finale, the Packers played a lot of single-high and a lot of press. While he wasn’t sure what Green Bay defensive coordinator Dom Capers has in mind for the Giants, Cruz believes the Giants will be ready either way.

“As an offense, we want to do some things to combat that, and make sure that we are prepared for whatever they throw at us,” he said.

Beckham agreed.

“We have to come out and, like we’ve been saying all year, we have to put our best foot forward. We have to do more than we’ve been doing. The defense has done a phenomenal job all year, putting us in this position and now it’s our turn. It’s our turn to step up and now is a better time than ever.”