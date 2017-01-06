Train-a Thought: Remembering the 2007 NFC Championship Game

With all the talk of the cold weather the New York Giants are about to face in Sunday’s Wild Card game against Green Bay, I’ve been thinking—and talking—a lot this week about the 2007 NFC Championship game, a game also played on the frozen Lambeau Field, a game that while miserable weather-wise, was one whose outcome warmed the hearts of Giants followers everywhere.

So, in a break from traditional reporting. analyzing the Xs and Os, I’d like to share some of my memories from that game.

Normally I try to arrive in a host city sometime around mid- to late afternoon. And when it comes to trips in Green Bay, normally the media either stays in Appleton, which is about 40 minutes south of Green Bay, or Milwaukee, a two-hour drive.

Well, between the weather and the fact that Green Bay has a very small airport which means you have to pretty much take whatever flights you can get, this time around I arrived in the evening, which meant I would miss the evening reception held for the media at Lambeau Field the night before the game.

My flight connected through Detroit, and as I recall, it was smooth flying. But the minute I stepped off that plane in Green Bay that Saturday night, the blast of cold air was suffocating. I don’t think I walked as fast as I did that night to get indoors.

I had fallen upon good fortune after getting my bag to find a super nice cab driver who was a huge Packers fan and who was planning to attend the game that next evening. During my cab ride, the driver very kindly offered to be my ride back to the airport that Monday morning for my 6:45 a.m. flight home, regardless of what his beloved Packers did.

The hotel—I can’t remember what it was called then, but I think now it’s a Best Western—was about two blocks from Lambeau Field, a nice walk if the weather had been more cooperative.

When it came time to go to the game, the NFL had arranged shuttle bus service for the five-minute ride down the street. The nice thing about that service was that we had our bags inspected before we got on the bus so that when the bus pulled up to the media entrance, we could go right inside.

That night the game was a series of highs and lows, one that literally kept you on the edge of your seat. Now if there’s one thing that drives me nuts (and probably my colleagues as well) is that when you’re under a tight deadline and you have the game story, the last thing you want is for the lede (beginning part) to change back and forth.

Now let me explain something about post game. normally the media goes right from the enclosed (and climate controlled) press box right to the locker room. At MetLife Stadium, you do have to walk through a drafty tunnel, but for most of the year you can get by without having to throw your coat on.

In Green Bay, you had to walk OUTSIDE of the press box (as in “in the elements outside”) to get down to the locker room. Now as I remember, the game ended somewhere around close to midnight on the east coast, so the temperatures had dropped even more which made for the quick walk outside to be brutal.

When we got downstairs and were admitted to the locker room, the celebration was in full swing. About midway through the open locker room, I came very close to passing out from the heat—the heaters were going plus I had double layers of clothing on AND a big wool coat. I toughed it out and got upstairs where I quickly did what I had to do before getting on a bus back to the hotel.

That night, I didn’t get to bed until 1:30 a.m. because of some wrap up work I was doing. As I had to get up at 3:00 to be ready for pickup by the driver who promised he’d be there, that meant little to no sleep for me.

So you’re probably wondering if the driver showed up. This poor man, who was absolutely beside himself over the Packers loss (and who knew I was a Giants beat writer) not only pulled himself out of his warm house in the dead of night, he was nice enough to help me with my bag and to get me to the airport on schedule. I’ll never forget how gracious he was.

When I got to the Green Bay Airport, it technically wasn’t yet open. I could go inside, but we had to wait until the gate agents showed up to check in and the TSA agents to report.

Thankfully everyone showed up on time and I think I was the first check-in on the day and the first to go through the TSA checkpoint. As was the case before, I had to connect through Detroit, where I was finally able to get some breakfast (to this day I marvel over how I functioned with less than two hours of sleep and on an empty stomach).

The connecting flight made it back to Newark but I remember having to wait for my bad to come out (never change, Newark Airport, never change!) I finally made it back to my house around 12:30 in the afternoon and it wasn’t until I finally dropped my bags in my office and sat down that I realized something.

I was STILL cold, and even though the temperatures here in New Jersey are (sadly) lower than my age, I don’t think I’ll ever be that cold again as I was in Green Bay.