Wild Card Weekend: New York Giants Game Day: Inactive List/Lineup Changes

New York Giants rookie tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder) is inactive for a second week in a row.

Adams was listed on the Giants injury report this week with a shoulder ailment, but was not included on the Friday report in which players’ status are designated.

With Adams inactive, Larry Donnell will take his place at tight end.

Safety Nat Berhe, who this week finally cleared the concussion protocol, will miss his sixth straight game of the year after suffering his second concussion of the season on Nov. 27 at Cleveland.

Earlier this season, he missed four games, also due to a concussion.

Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa, listed as doubtful on the injury report with a hamstring strain, is inactive, as is Jason Pierre-Paul, the latter of whom didn’t make the trip to Green Bay.

The healthy scratches include running back George Winn, offensive lineman Will Beatty, and linebacker Ishaq Williams.

The Giants also announced that Marshall Newhouse, who last week got the start for Bobby Hart (forearm), will retain the starting job. Hart was listed on the injury report this week, but took his full reps all week.

Newhouse had a solid showing last week, especially in run blocking in which he and the Giants offensive line helped to produce its first 100-yard rusher, Paul Perkins, of the season.