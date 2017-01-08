Instant Analysis: Giants Fall to Packers, 38-13

In a bit of déjà vu, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with receiver Randall Cobb on a 42-yard Hail Mary pass as time expired in the first half, the play occurring in the very same end zone were in the 2011 divisional playoffs, New York Giants receiver Hakeem Nicks scored his Hail May touchdown, also with time expiring in the first half.

That score game the Packers a commanding 14-6 halftime lead over the Giants in a game where the Giants once again failed to score more than 20 points in a game. Green Bay would go on to score 24 unanswered points in this game to roll to the 38-13 win, with Giants quarterback Eli Manning suffering his first postseason loss at Lambeau Field.

The Giants had opportunities in this one. They controlled the clock in the first half and their defense completely befuddled Rodgers and his pack of weapons. However, the Giants offense, as has been the case all year, came up woefully short when presented with opportunities.

There were three drops by receiver Odell Beckham Jr., two of which came on third down plays. Oh, and throw in a drop by Sterling Shepard also on a third down play. The Giants also settled for two field goals by Robbie Gould, who made them stress free, but alas, when playing a playoff caliber team, field goals just weren’t going to get it done.

The defense fought the good fight, its most inspiring play being a big stop on a 4th-and-inches rushing attempt. They also managed to sack Rodgers five times, those sacks the result of some outstanding coverage by the defensive secondary.

But once again, it wasn’t enough for a Giants team that seemed to believe every week that the offense was about to have the breakout game that never crystalized. Manning, who finished 23 of 44 for 299 yards and one touchdown, couldn’t do it alone

While the Giants were set up to attack the Packers’ porous pass defense, well to borrow a concept from Gisele Bundchen, aka Mrs. Tom Brady, Manning cannot throw and catch the ball at the same time.

Here are a few random thoughts about the game and the Giants season.

Don’t Blame the Boat or the Biebs

It’s very easy to point fingers at the Giants receivers—Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis Jr, the four receivers who were photographed onboard a boat this past Monday down in Miami, a day off.

Those four combined for 11 receptions (out of 31 pass targets) for 121 yards and no touchdowns, also combining for four dropped balls (three of which were on Beckham and with at least two of the drops potential scores).

Players pictured on “The Boat”: 43.9 passer rating when targeted by Eli Manning Players not pictured: 105.8 passer rating when targeted https://t.co/wsv0jePhgp — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 9, 2017

You can blame that they went away for some R&R on a day off, but don’t expect me to join you on that bandwagon because I truly don’t believe that the trip to Miami had anything to do with the loss.

Let’s start with Beckham, who had three drops in this game. People act as though this was the first time he’s had dropped passes, but it was not.

Per Pro Football Focus, Beckham had eight dropped passes in the regular season and three today for a total of 11. So go ahead and blame the boat trip to Miami all you want, but the sad reality is that this has been a season-long issue with Beckham that he needs to fix.

Giants receivers have had their hands on all 4 incompletions so far NYG had 44 drops during the regular season, 2nd-most in NFL (OAK, 47) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2017

There is one other thing that needs to be taken into account about the loss, and that is something head coach Ben McAdoo said earlier in the week about preferring guys who were prepared, when he was asked about playing more experienced guys.

You can sit there and debate whether the receivers were prepared for this game, but what I think this loss boiled down to were some inexplicable decisions and boneheaded mistakes made by guys who don’t have much in the way of playoff experience at this level.

We can start with Bobby Rainey’s blunder to field a kickoff that was on its way out-of-bounds. Instead of getting the ball at the 40, the Giants started that drive inside of the 5-yard line.

Add Paul Perkins’ failure to pounce on a ball that was on the ground after quarterback Eli Manning was hit and went on to fumble, the loose ball scooped up by the Packers.

I understand what McAdoo was trying to stress here, but sometimes a guy who appears to not be preparing as hard as a younger, less experienced player is doing so because maybe, just maybe he has a better grip on what he’s doing.

Special Teams Were Horrible

I said this on Twitter and will say it again: When your offense continues to struggle, you have a puncher’s chance if you can get solid play from your defense and special teams.

Well, the Giants got a decent showing from the defense, but special teams was atrocious. I mentioned the Rainey error as one example. you can also toss in some missed tackles on two kickoffs that went for 31 and 33 yards, and a 23-yard punt return.

While you’re at it, punter Brad Wing came up short with his punting performance. Wing had been a secret weapon for this team with his booming kicks and directional punting, but this week, he came up woefully short with some clunkers.

Ben McAdoo Needs to Re-think Being the Play Caller

People ask me all the time why the Giants offense, which pretty much has the same personnel and an improved receiving corps has regressed so much.

You can point to a several different things—the inconsistent play of the offensive line, the inability to run the ball with any consistency, and the lack of a tight end to keep defenses on the edge. but the biggest thing about this offense is the change in the play calling structure.

Yes, on the surface, nothing has changed from last yer in that Ben McAdoo is still calling the plays. However, the last two seasons, McAdoo had Tom Coughlin very much tuned into the play calling sequence, the head coach having the right to overrule his young and inexperienced play caller if the situation really warranted it.

Now that McAdoo is the head coach, he’s his own boss. He doesn’t have the experience of Coughlin, who before coming a NFL head coach also had stints as an offensive coordinator. ‘

In a nutshell, McAdoo was left to sink or swim on his own. Sometimes he swam and others, he sunk faster than a sack full of bricks.

Now in McAdoo’s defense, every play called is designed to work. However, it comes down to execution, and for the execution to be there, a team needs to have the right personnel.

When you have a smallish running back Bobby Rainey) trying to convert a third-and-short instead of a bigger power back (Rashad Jennings), that’s a failure on the play caller’s choice of personnel.

Likewise when you expect your two tight ends to do the work of a fullback even after said tight ends have shown inconsistency after a couple of seasons in their blocking, that’s also the very definition of insanity.

I truly believe that McAdoo had good intentions, that he believed the light would come on for some of these younger players and they’d get better and be able to do all that was asked of them.

Then again, what is they say about good intentions?

Jerry Reese’s Lone Failed Gamble Has Been a Big One

For all the praise general manager Jerry Reese got regarding the defense—and it’s deserved, no question—the failure to come up with answers on the offensive line looms large.

Now to be fair, Reese did try to supplement the talent. The problem, however seemed to center around the Giants’ stubborn insistence about not wanting to move Ereck Flowers out of the left tackle position, a decision that reportedly drove some offensive tackle candidates away from the team.

I’ve said all along that one of the Giants’ biggest mistakes was not bringing in competition for Flowers, the ninth overall pick in the draft. Well, after two years of sub par play, that has to change next year.

Ereck Flowers has allowed 128 pressures over the last two regular seasons; most for any offensive player, 16 more than anyone else. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 8, 2017

Obviously, no decisions have been made regarding whether they’ll keep Flowers at left tackle, move him to right tackle or switch him inside to guard. but this much I’m sure has been decided and that is draft status be damned, this kid needs some competition to push him, especially since the change in position coaches doesn’t seem to have had any effect on his play.

Despite the Ending, there is Much to Feel Good About

No, this isn’t the ending many of us wanted or expected, but don’t let the sting of this loss tarnish what has transpired over this season.

First, the defense was an absolute joy to watch. The additions of Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison were worth every penny.

Lesser priced, but just as important key additions like linebackers Keenan Robinson and Kelvin Sheppard also helped improve the Giants linebackers, and let’s not forget the addition of cornerback Eli Apple, who had his bumps this season but also showed a bit of promise in fighting through the so-called rookie wall.

The key regarding the defense—and I’ll be talking about this more as we get into the offseason—is to keep as much of the core together. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will both be unrestricted free agents, and my guess is only one of those two will be back.

As for the offense, again, the core is there. Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, and yes, even Ereck Flowers, will be part of that offensive line next year. Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. are locked in at receiver; Manning will be back at quarterback, Paul Perkins is the future full-time starting running back and Will Tye can serve as a second tight end.

The Giants are a few pieces short on the offensive line and at their skill position, but with the right moves, there is no reason to think this team, which finished tied for the second-best record in the NFC this year (11-5 with Atlanta) won’t be better in 2017.

It’s been a heck of a ride, Giants fans. Can’t wait to see what 2017 has in store for this team.