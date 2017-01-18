Salary Cap 2017 Update: NFLPA Releases Carryover Amounts for Each Club

Giants’ $1.8 million least in the NFC East

The NFLPA has released a chart detailing the amount of leftover salary cap space from 2016 each team will be rolling over into the 2017 league year that begins March 9.

Wondering which teams will have the most 💸 to spend this offseason? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uDNgOZfn6O — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 18, 2017

According to the graphic, the New York Giants will take $1.8 million into next year, a significant drop from the $11.193 million the team had a year ago, and the lowest amount of the four NFC East teams.

The actual salary cap space for each team is still in flux because the 2017 cap figure hasn’t yet been determined. Also, clubs will trim and/or restructure existing player contracts which would create additional room, a process that usually begins the week after the Super Bowl.

The website Over the Cap, using a projected $168 million salary cap figure, projects that the Giants will have approximately $23.914 million in cap space, though it’s unclear if that figure includes the $1.8 million rollover. The Giants are also set to have $207,278 in dead money, a figure that will rise if the team cuts current contracts.