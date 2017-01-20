Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft 1.0: TE Gerald Everett to the Giants

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s 23rd Overall Pick Fits a Giant Need

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah recently released his version of a 2017 mock draft and his pick for the New York Giants is probably going to be well-received by the fan base.

Jeremiah has South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett going to the Giants at No. 23, noting, “Everett has a lot of similarities to (Washington tight end) Jordan Reed, and he would crush it in the Giants’ offensive system, surrounded by Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.”

Everett is not the fastest tight end of the 2016 class—per NFL Draft Scout, his 40 time was clocked at 4.68—but according to draft analyst Dane Brugler of CBS Sports, “Everett is an above-average athlete for the position with effortless acceleration off the line and in/out of his route breaks” who “offers his quarterback a clean target.”

What about his blocking skills, which are also part of the job description the Giants are looking to fill?

Brugler notes that although Everett is slender in his build, he “isn’t intimidated by contested situations and shows off fierce, aggressive hands as a blocker.”

Everett started his college career at Alabama-Birmingham as a junior before transferring to South Alabama.

Per Sports-Reference.com, he recorded 90 receptions for 1,292 yards, and 12 touchdowns at South Alabama. Everett also rushed the ball eight times for 7 yards and four touchdowns (presumably coming in short yardage/goal line situations, another Giants shortcoming.)

While a tight end is believed to be high atop of the Giants wish list, given the solid depth of tight ends in this class, the Giants might be able to wait until Day 2 to get a complementary tight end to Jerell Adams and Will Tye, both of whom are projected to compete for offensive snaps in 2017.