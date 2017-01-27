Reports: Giants Senior Bowl Prospect Meetings

The following is a list of draft prospects who are participating in the Senior Bowl and whom the Giants reportedly met with per Charlie Campbell of Walter Football:

Bucknell OT Julien Davenport

Troy OT Antonio Garcia

Tiffin QB Antonio Pipkin

West Virginia CB Rasul Douglas

UConn S Obi Melifonwu

Western Michigan OT tackle Taylor Moton

The following is a list of prospects that Connor Hughes of NJ Advance Media reports the Giants met with

Kansas State DE Jordan Willis

Villanova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

California QB Davis Webb

Clemson LB Ben Boulware

Arkansas TE Jeremy Sprinkle