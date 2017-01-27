Reports: Giants Senior Bowl Prospect Meetings

The following is a list of draft prospects who are participating in the Senior Bowl and whom the Giants reportedly met with per Charlie Campbell of Walter Football:
- Bucknell OT Julien Davenport
- Troy OT Antonio Garcia
- Tiffin QB Antonio Pipkin
- West Virginia CB Rasul Douglas
- UConn S Obi Melifonwu
- Western Michigan OT tackle Taylor Moton
The following is a list of prospects that Connor Hughes of NJ Advance Media reports the Giants met with
- Kansas State DE Jordan Willis
- Villanova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
- California QB Davis Webb
- Clemson LB Ben Boulware
- Arkansas TE Jeremy Sprinkle