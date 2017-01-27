Reports: Giants Senior Bowl Prospect Meetings

The following is a list of draft prospects who are participating in the Senior Bowl and whom the Giants reportedly met with per Charlie Campbell of Walter Football:

  • Bucknell OT Julien Davenport
  • Troy OT Antonio Garcia
  • Tiffin QB Antonio Pipkin
  • West Virginia CB Rasul Douglas
  • UConn S Obi Melifonwu
  • Western Michigan OT tackle Taylor Moton

The following is a list of prospects that Connor Hughes of NJ Advance Media reports the Giants met with

  • Kansas State DE Jordan Willis
  • Villanova DE  Tanoh Kpassagnon
  • California  QB Davis Webb
  • Clemson LB Ben Boulware
  • Arkansas TE Jeremy Sprinkle
