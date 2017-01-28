Year in Review: Newhouse, Odighizuwa and Okwara

Reviewing Marshall Newhouse, Owa Odighizuwa and Romeo Okwara

Marshall Newhouse

2016 Season in Review

This six-year veteran has been a Giant for two years, and would make an ideal veteran backup who has proven he can step in at both tackle and guard at a moment’s notice.

The key word there is “backup.” This was originally supposed to be Newhouse’s role, but of course with injuries happening, the Giants were forced to rely on the veteran for multiple games.

This past season, Newhouse dressed for 11 games, losing six to an early season calf strain. When he returned, he stepped in at guard for a couple of games, holding his own, and then finishing up the year at right tackle (including the playoff game) when Bobby Hart had a forearm injury.

Newhouse’s experience and preparation are things one can certainly appreciate about his game, but at the same time, his limited athleticism create a liability in certain situations, as was the case the last two years.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Newhouse is an unrestricted free agent who, in 2016, counted for $1.9 million against the cap.

2017 Outlook

The Giants will be looking to add depth to the offensive line, particularly at offensive tackle. However, the pickings seem slim for a team that only is expected to have about $33 million or so in cap space. A possible return by Newhouse wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing so long as it’s strictly as a backup.

Owa Odighizuwa

2016 Season in Review

After losing his rookie season to injuries, Odighizuwa had a chance to show his stuff in 14 games this year with mixed results.

The coaching staff seemed to envision Odighizuwa in a Justin Tuck type of role, an inside pass rusher. However, Odighizuwa struggled inside and ultimately was returned to the strong-side defensive end spot where he tried to settle in and develop more of a feel for the pro game.

A third-round draft pick in 2015, Odighizuwa managed just one tackle, two quarterback hits and one pass defensed in 170 snaps. He also contributed two tackles on special teams, which seemed to be more of his role in what was essentially his rookie year do-over.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Odighizuwa is entering the third year of his rookie deal, and will count for $845,125 against the 2017 salary cap.

2017 Outlook

Odighizuwa has a lot of tools with which to work, namely his power and his quickness. As he enters his third year in the league, the coaches will no doubt be looking for him to improve his technique, his anticipation of plays and his ability to read formations so that he’s doing less thinking out there and more reacting.

Romeo Okwara

2016 Season in Review

When one talks about the impressive Giants rookie class, it’s imperative to include Okwara, an undrafted free agent who not only made the 53-man roster out of training camp, he also earned a game uniform every week AND was given the starting nod when Jason Pierre-Paul ‘s season unexpectedly ended.

After an impressive starting debut against Dallas, teams adjusted against Okwara, running right at him, which exposed some of his weaknesses. However, Okwara handled assignments at both end and inside at defensive tackle with aplomb, showing enough promise to warrant a closer look and perhaps more snaps in 2017.

The good news is that the arrow is pointing up on this key find at a position where the depth initially looked a little shaky behind starters Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon. If Okwara and Odighizuwa can erase some of the existing weaknesses in their existing game, the defensive end position might not be as bad off as some believe it could be if Pierre-Paul leaves.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Okwara will count for $540,000 in 2017 in what is the second year in his three-year rookie deal.

2017 Outlook

As with any rookie, the key areas Okwara needs to work on include strength and technique if he’s to avoid getting caught up in the wash. Okwara also needs to learn to better use his hands to shed blockers, something that will come with added offseason work and the additional reps that lie ahead in the upcoming spring practices.