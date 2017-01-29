Year in Review: Jason Pierre-Paul

Should the New York Giants re-sign defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul?

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese has been in charge of the team’s player personnel since the 2007 season. Yet in all the years he has been the general manager, he has yet to sign any of the first-round draft picks chosen in his tenure to a multi-year contract extension.

In fact, Jason Pierre-Paul the subject of this review, became the first Giants first round draft pick in Reese’s tenure e to actually be re-signed following the expiration of his rookie deal, that happening this pat year when Pierre-Paul signed a one-year “prove-it” deal after missing most of the 2015 season while dealing with a hand injury.

To be fair to Reese, Kenny Phillips and David Wilson both had injuries cut short their budding careers. On the flip-side, Hakeem Nicks, Prince Amukamara and Aaron Ross did not receive long-term pay days from the Giants following the immediate expiration of their rookie deals.

Will Pierre-Paul, the Giants first-round pick i 2010, break this rather concerning trend? Let’s break it down.

2016 Season in Review

After last year’s abbreviated season caused by losing two and a half fingers to a fireworks accident, Pierre-Paul came to camp in 2016 in great shape, determined to show the league that he can still very much be a force despite the permanent damage on his right hand.

So not only did Pierre-Paul set out to accomplish that goal, he did so by moving to the left side, yielding the right defensive end spot to new teammate Olivier Vernon.

So how did Pierre-Paul fare? In the first eight games of the season, he managed just 1.5 sacks. But that was just one small facet of the contributions he made in those first eight games.

Pierre-Paul produced eight quarterback hits, five pass breakups, and three tackles for a loss over those first eight games. He also averaged 4.125 tackles per game.

In the final four games he played until a core muscle injury ultimately ended his season, Pierre-Paul racked up 5.5 sacks, those in Weeks 11 (Chicago) and 12 (Cleveland) two lesser opponents.

Per Football Outsiders, the Bears offensive line ranked seventh in pass protection (though when the Giants faced the Bears, they were dealing with all kinds of injuries on that unit; the Browns’ ranked 32nd.

Pierre-Paul also accumulated 4 tackles for a loss, 5 quarterback hits, one defensed, and a forced fumble in that two-week span, his performance against Cleveland earning him NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Projected Market Value

According to Spotrac, Pierre-Paul’s market value figures to average $14.6 million per year, this based on a projected 5-year, $73,343,765 deal which would make him the fourth highest paid defensive end.

However, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY sugggested that Pierre-Paul is reportedly looking for a deal very similar to what Vernon received (5 years, $85 million, an average of $17 million per season).

2017 Outlook: Should the Giants Re-sign Pierre-Paul?

On the surface, the Giants should absolutely, positively re-sign Pierre-Paul, especially after putting together a defensive front four that actually scared opponents.

However, if the report about Pierre-Paul wanting money similar to what Vernon received is indeed what the 28-year-old is seeking, then the Giants need to walk away for several reasons.

First, there is the age difference. Vernon was 25 when he signed his monster deal, the contract coming just as he was entering his prime.

Vernon got the job done regardless of the competition, and continued to show a tremendous upside that, were it not for a year-long wrist injury, you wonder how much better is already impressive numbers might have been.

That leads to the next reason why the Giants should not dish out a blockbuster contract for Pierre-Paul: health. Since 2013, Pierre-Paul has made it through a 16-game season once, that in 2014 which just so happened to be the year he posted 12.5 sacks, his second highest total.

Since then, injuries have no doubt begun to take a toll, including a back problem for which he had surgery, a shoulder ailment, the hand and the core muscle.

While his hand injury was a freak occurrence, one of the reasons why the Giants 2016 free agency spending spree yield the results that the 2014 spree did not is because Reese gave the big-money contracts to younger players with clean injury histories, a trend that will probably continue this offseason.

With so many other needs just as pressing, specifically the offensive line, the Giants are not going to be in a position to overpay for Pierre-Paul. They also are not likely to slap a franchise tag on him as doing so would cost them even more than the projected average per year market value.

While it’s certainly possible that the market might not play out according to the Pierre-Paul camp’s expectations, whatever exactly they might be, it would be a major surprise if the Giants splurge on a player who will be 29 on his next birthday, who has an injury history, and whose recent production appears to have come in spurts.