Brett Favre: Packers are the Team to Beat

In a statement that should surprise absolutely no one, former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre believes that his old club is the team to beat in the NFC playoffs.

“Taking emotion out of it, I believe the Packers are the team to beat and I believe that they will be in the Super Bowl, Favre said during his Sirius XM NFL Radio show.

“Not taking anything away from the Giants, not taking anything away from Atlanta and the Cowboys and so on and so forth, I just feel like within the Packers organization Mike McCarthy may be saying, ‘Hey we got to improve here, we got to improve there,’ of course coaches are going to say that. I feel like, collectively speaking, they’re as close to hitting on all cylinders as possible.”

Favre and the Packers famously lost to the Giants in 2007 in the NFC Championship game on Lawrence Tynes’ 47-yard game-winning field goal in overtime. That year, the Giants rolled all the way to an improbably victory over the then undefeated New England Patriots.

Four years later, the Giants beat the Packers again, this time in the divisional round of the playoffs and with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The Giants, as they had in 2007, went on to defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Each of those two years, the Giants caught fire at just the right time. But this time around, they’re facing a Packers team that owns a six-game winning streak.

“I’m just sitting here thinking off the top of my head, no one has stopped the Packers yet, have they?” Favre asked. “Maybe the Packers have stopped themselves, but I don’t believe that anyone has really shut down the Packers yet, and I don’t think they will.”

The Giants and Packers met back in Week 5, a 23-16 Packers win. The Giants, playing with a banged up defensive secondary at the time, struggled to contain Rodgers, who went 23 of 45 for 259 yards and two touchdowns in that game, with two interceptions.

Receiver Randall Cobb led the Packers in receiving yards with 108, but it was Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson who scored the touchdowns, while the Packers running game rushed for 147 yards, the highest total allowed by the Giants run defense this year.

But that game was weeks ago, and the Packers and Giants are two very different teams. Green Bay is trying to make due despite having a banged up defensive secondary while the Giants are as healthy as they’ve been all year.

And unlike in that first game, The Giants have suddenly found a running game that, if it clicks can help keep Rodgers and friends on the bench.

Regardless of the changes, Favre is sticking with the green and gold to advance to the divisional round.

“Not perfect, and nobody is, but they’re super productive on offense, Aaron [Rodgers] obviously is playing great, they have an opportunistic defense who is extremely well-coached and maybe they give up a few plays, but they’re going to create a bunch, too,” he said. ‘

“I just give the advantage, not just in this game but this side of the NFL, to the Packers.”