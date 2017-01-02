Episode 102: The Cherry on the Cake

In a special expanded edition of Big Blue Chat, Patricia Traina (Inside Football) and special guest Brandon London discuss end-of-year Giants award candidates in four categories. Listeners can join in the conversation by Tweeting @Patricia_Traina and @CulturedAthlete with their picks for the following categories:

Player Who Most Lived Up to His Hype: Damon Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon, Landon Collins

Unsung Hero Award: Brad Wing, Will Tye, Jonathan Casillas

Best Assistant Position Coach: Defensive Line, Safeties, Cornerbacks

“Good Soldier” Award: Dwayne Harris, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Leon Hall

Be sure to listen for Pat and Brandon’s picks, as well as their breakdown of the Giants’ win over Washington. Also, get an exclusive sneak peek into what went into one of the key plays of the 2007 Giants-Green Bay Conference Championship game.