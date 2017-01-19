ESPN’s Mel Kiper Mocks Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk to the Giants

With the New York Giants in desperate need of an offensive tackle, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has, in his initial mock draft, picks 6-6, 314-pound Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin to go to the Giants at No. 23.

Here is Kiper’s logic to support the pick:

Picking another tackle would allow the Giants to move 2015 top-10 pick Ereck Flowers over to the right side. … Ramczyk … is a 6-6, 314-pound road grader with all the traits of an NFL starter, but he’s not a talent on the level of former Badger Joe Thomas (who is?). New York could also target a pass-rusher or tight end (none are off the board so far).

While there is no question that the Giants are in desperate need of offensive tackle help—this was also the case last year when general manager Jerry Reese was unable to consummate a deal with Russell Okung, the Giants have a 36-year-old quarterback behind center whose window for winning another championship is fast closing.

The Giants would probably be better off signing an experienced veteran—Cincinnati’s Andrew Whitworth has been mentioned as a likely target if he doesn’t re-sign with the Bengals—for a short-term deal and picking up an offensive tackle on either Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

This is a similar approach they took at center a few years ago when they inked veteran J.D. Walton in 2014 to man the center position while Weston Richburg, whom they drafted later that offseason in the second round, learned his craft at the pro level. (Due to injuries at guard, Richburg had to play out of position as a rookie before moving to his natural spot the following year).

While signing, a veteran offensive tackle isn’t going to come cheap—the Giants also have defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins among their top free agent priorities—it seems like the only logical move to make given Manning’s age and the potential risk of another drafted first-round rookie not panning out.