Giant Dilemma: How Should the Giants Fix Their Offensive Line?

With only two of their five starting offensive line positions set, the New York Giants have some tough decisions to make.

There’s probably no doubt that the New York Giants offensive line needs an upgrade.

The problem, as explained by offensive line scouting and developmental consultant Duke Manyweather, is that unlike any other position where players can be rolled in and out of the lineup, when it comes to the offensive line, it’s all about finding the right five guys.

Therein lies the challenge the Giants face this offseason. They have two of the five positions set, left guard (Justin Pugh) and center (Weston Richburg).

John Jerry (right guard) and Marshall Newhouse (right tackle/depth) are both set to hit free agency. Ereck Flowers (left tackle) didn’t progress as much as the team had hoped and could be looking at a position switch in 2017.

Bobby Hart (right tackle) made progress, but there are questions as to whether he can be effective as a full-time starter. And Brett Jones, the promising backup interior offensive lineman, has had two straight seasons with injury issues that have cut into his availability.

It’s a major headache for general manager Jerry Reese and the rest of the Giants brass, who must come up with the right answers to ensure the franchise’s 36-year-old quarterback, Eli Manning, has time to operate.

Last season, Manning survived behind a shaky offensive line by getting rid of the ball in well under three seconds. Thus, he was often unable to attempt many passes deep down the field because he never knew from snap to snap what kind of protection he was going to get.

“My guess is they’ll probably look to upgrade two positions, and live with the third,” said Manyweather. “They might even not be able to do that—they might be able to just upgrade one and have to live with two.”

The Giants projected cap space for 2017 is $33 million, about half of what they had in 2016. While the needs on the offensive line are glaring, the Giants also have other decisions to make on the defensive side of the ball, most notably defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and linebacker Keenan Robinson, all of whom are set to hit free agency.

Yet for as good as the Giants defense was in 2016, the offense lagged. And if the Giants want to take that next step forward in their quest to return to being a top team, they have to address the offensive line.

The Current Pieces

Manyweather noted that in 2015, the Giants interior offensive line—Pugh, Richburg, and Geoff Schwartz at right guard—started to come together.

That was until the injury bug struck again, knocking Schwartz out of action for a second straight season after 11 games, this time due to a fractured leg.

With Schwartz in the lineup for the majority of the season, the Giants averaged 100.5 rushing yards per game.

In 2016, the season in which Schwartz was replaced by John Jerry at right guard, the Giants averaged 88.2 rushing yards per game.

“I think they took a step backward in run blocking with John Jerry,” Manyweather said. “(Jerry)is a decent pass protector, but he struggled when his technique went away from him. In terms of skill, they took a step back not having Schwartz there, but in terms of consistency, they gained something with JJ because he was able to play.”

Lest anyone think Jerry was solely to blame for the running game woes, that was not the case. For as solid as Pugh and Richburg are overall, they too had struggles for various reasons.

In Pugh’s case, a mid-year MCL sprain sapped him from his solid base. Even though Pugh did return to action after five games, Manyweather opined that Pugh wasn’t the same as he was prior to his injury.

“It’s very difficult to come back from those injuries and show the same kind of strength at the point of attack driving and anchoring,” Manyweather said.

“When you have an injury like that happen in the middle of the year, you might get well enough to play, but you’re still not good. People say, ‘Well, you’re never going to be 100 percent,’ but the fact of the matter is for offensive line, you need to be able to have those knees, feet, and ankles intact because you play this ground from the ground up.”

As for Richburg, Manyweather wondered if the third-year offensive lineman was battling some sort of undisclosed injury.

“I thought in 2015 he played really well; this year, I think he took a step back in some areas,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he was playing through some sort of injury. Just looking at him, it looked like something was different. He’s a tough kid, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he was battling an ailment.

“Even so, there were many areas in his game where he was still highly effective. But Weston is a guy who wants to be great. He’s a guy who has done all the necessary things and who pays attention to the micro details which often sets apart the haves from the have not’s.”

While much was made of Flowers’ struggles, Manyweather believes the jury is still out regarding the right tackle spot as well.

“Newhouse isn’t great; he’s an adequate starter,” Manyweather said of the seven-year veteran who started six games for the Giants in 2016 thanks to an early season calf injury slicing into his playing time. “He can win against about 75% of the league, but he’s going to really struggle against that 25% that is elite. Still, he’s a veteran who’s been around the block. You know what you’re getting with him.”

As for Hart, Manyweather doesn’t share the opinion that Hart might be better suited for guard.

“I don’t think Hart can play guard. I don’t think he possesses enough square power. I don’t see him being able to get movement at the point of attack. I think he played a little guard at the end of 2015, and it was just, ‘Well you have a body there,’” Manyweather said.

“At right tackle, he had success against 75% the league, but then he struggled against 25%. “He’s a guy that is not horrible in terms of his technique. If he keeps working on that, that will allow him to have success. Remember, he’s young; I think he just turned 22. He needs to continue to get stronger and to continue to work on tools of the craft.”

But is Hart a starting tackle?

“If you need him to be, as they did this year, then probably. I view him as a backup.”

What about at right guard?

“I don’t see him as being able to upgrade the guard position,” Manyweather said. “If you want a body at guard, then okay, but if you’re looking to upgrade that position, he’s not the upgrade.”

Lastly there is Brett Jones, the second-year man out of the CFL who lost his NFL rookie season to a knee injury and who last year lost a chance to log some serious snaps in place of the injured Pugh at let guard when Jones suffered a calf injury on his first offensive series as a starter.

“Could he be a spot starter? Absolutely,” Manyweather said. “But when he got his opportunity, he was out with injury. I think the best ability in this league is availability. When everything is stacked against you, you can’t afford to not be on the field.”

Veteran Fixes

Although Manyweather sees both Richburg and Pugh as young leaders, he believes it might not be a bad idea to add another veteran presence to the offensive line.

One guy whom Manyweather has in mind is Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.

“I think Andrew Whitworth would be worth going after,” he said. “He wants to be the best and is willing to put in the work, so I could see Andrew Whitworth solidifying that offensive line.

Whitworth, an 11-year veteran, is a three-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro (2015) who has started 164 of the 168 games in which he’s played. Although Whitworth is 35 years old, Manyweather believes the veteran tackle still has two or three years left of solid football in him.

“I think you have to explore it if you don’t feel that Flowers is going to be with you moving forward at left tackle, you might want to address that in the draft as well with the idea that Whitworth probably has 2-3 years left,” Manyweather said.

If the Giants believe that Flowers isn’t the answer at left tackle, and who don’t care for what’s available in the draft, a younger option, if he checks out medically, is 25-year-old Vikings tackle Matt Kalil, who after starting every game since being drafted by the Vikings in 2012, is coming off season-ending hip injury that cost him 14 games in 2016.

Spotrac projects Kalil’s market value at $5.3 million per season based on a 4-year, $21.569 million contract, a reasonable cap figure for such a key position, and a figure that might be less than what it could take to land Whitworth.

The Draft

With all the potential combinations of how the Giants could fix the offensive line, Manyweather notes there are some promising prospects in this year’s draft class who could step in at right guard.

One of the guys Manyweather has done work on is Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp (6-foot-4, 300 pounds), a college tackle whom Manyweather thinks, based on the young man’s skill set, might translate well to guard at the NFL.

Lamp was named as one of Pro Football Focus’ top players to watch during Senior Bowl week, according to Steve Palazzolo:

He’s a smooth pass protector, allowing only four pressures all season, and he can make all the necessary blocks in the run game. He’s adept at getting to the second level and creating movement at the line of scrimmage, though despite his success, a lack of ideal frame may push Lamp to guard at the next level.

Manyweather also likes Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk (6-foot-6, 314 pounds), whom he believes has the potential to be a left tackle at the next level. “He’s technically sound, very efficient in his movement, strong with his hands, and a very good player,” he said.

Troy’s Antonio Garcia (6-foot-7, 302 pounds) is another prospect who intrigues Manyweather.

“What I like about him is he has tremendous length, shows very good competitive toughness, is physical at the point of attack is efficient with his feet and movement, good punch timing, and to me, he’s just smooth at left tackle,” he said.

“I think he’s a guy who can probably play left tackle right away for you as a rookie, especially being put in the right situation with a good coach and a good veteran presence; I don’t think he’ll be overwhelmed. When you turn on the tape of him against Clemson, I think he’s trying to finish guys every chance he gets.”

Garcia, though, reportedly struggled during Senior Bowl week, according to the Pro Football Focus analysis team. Garcia’s struggles mostly came “in one-on-ones” with “a big part of his issue was his propensity to grab his man outside his pads, which allowed his defenders to initiate contact and establish leverage.”

One Goal, Multiple Directions

Like fans and pundits, Manyweather doesn’t know which direction the Giants will take when it comes to fixing the offensive line. Whatever direction the team does take, skill set and chemistry are going to be essential if the Giants offense wants to rebound from last year’s lethargic showing.

“You gotta find the combination that works, and right now I think right guard, right tackle and left tackle all need something more than what it possesses,” he said. “And then to take it a step further, once you find whatever makes you better, continuity is the thing.

“Those five guys have a feel to it in terms of timing and how they communicate, sometimes without saying anything. So whenever they figure out what they need to do, the continuity will play a major part in it.”