Giants Injury Report: JPP Makes a Cameo Appearance, But Doesn’t Practice

The bad news is that there is no set timetable for New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul’s return to the field after his sports hernia surgery four weeks ago.

The good news is that Pierre-Paul apparently is feeling well enough to join his teammates as they get ready for Sunday’s Wild Card match-up in Green Bay.

Pierre-Paul joined the Giants defensive line as they were going through individual drills duringWednesday’s practice. the defensive end entered the team’s field house with a bit of a bop to his step before exchanging high-fives with his fellow defensive linemen.

“He enjoys being around the guys,” said head coach Ben McAdoo of Pierre-Paul. “He’s a big part of this football team, whether he can dress out or not.”

Since being shelved while he recovers, Pierre-Paul has been seen at Giants home games, where he’s delivered the pre-game pep talk at midfield. And while he’s unable to practice, he still attends meetings and does what he can to help get his teammates ready.

Ultimately, the Giants are hoping to get Pierre-Paul back at some point if they make an extended run deep into the playoffs. Pierre-Paul’s return date has been listed from the divisional game to the conference championship, if the Giants should get that far.

The Giants would probably want to get Pierre-Paul more than just a few days of work before putting him out there again, which would probably mean that the conference title game would make the most sense for his return if he’s healing on schedule.

“As soon as he’s ready to come back physically, medically, we’ll take him,” McAdoo said.

In other Giants injury news, right tackle Bobby Hart, who popped up on the injury report late last week with a forearm issue, went through his full set of practice reps.

Barring any setbacks, Hart will presumably get the start at right tackle ahead of Marshall Newhouse, who filled in for him last week.

Tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder), safety Nat Berhe (concussion), cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (hamstring) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (ankle) were all limited.

Of those, Jenkins status is among the top concern. Last week he was able to play in half of the Giants win over Washington before coming out in the second half. After the game, McAdoo said Jenkins was sore.

“He was limited today but he worked,” McAdoo said, declining to answer if he had any doubt of Jenkins playing Sunday. “We’ll look at him tomorrow.”