Letters to the Editor: Has Jerry Reese Done Enough?

Inside Football subscriber Joe M. reflects on the 2016 playoff teams and bemoans the missed opportunities by the New York Giants to follow a similar formula.

After viewing playoff games, I offer following opinions. Noting strengths of Falcons defense with 7 of 11 players being first & second year and speed of linebackers. Noting strong offensive lines of Cowboys, Packers, Falcons.

Highlighting these team assets brings me to Jerry Reese and his construction of the Giants team. His failure to address the offensive line and linebacker positions. His failure to resign Linval Joseph resulting in need to spend $ in free agency.

His failure to draft La’el Collins in 7th round 2 years ago who now starts at right guard for Cowboys. His 2 wasted drafts resulting in zero players. His failure to recognize the asset Eli Manning by providing better players surrounding him.

The above expression reflects my disappointment that John Mara yielded to blind faith in Reese who did not deserve that acknowledgement. Your thoughts?

Pat Says: Joe, correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t this Giants team win 11 games after struggling to hit six wins the last two years? And wasn’t the defense a championship caliber defense after two years of flopping around like a fish out of water?

You can’t fix everything in one offseason, Joe. I’ve been critical at times of Jerry Reese but in this instance, I see his logic—the hope was an upgraded defense might be enough to push them over the hump toward the postseason behind an offensive unit that, the year before, was a top-10 unit in passing, scoring and average yards per game. (The plan worked despite the shortcomings that dogged the offense.)

The last few drafts have been solid, they added Damon Harrison who is an absolute stud at defensive tackle and who has been worth every penny so far. Contrary to what you believe, the linebacker play was improved this year (how many times did a mobile quarterback break the pocket and gash the defense? Not many, if any, as I recall.)

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Going in last year, it was clear that the Giants rebuild project was going to be a multi-year deal. while you can rightfully bash Reese for wasting Eli Manning’s prime years with all the foolish personnel decisions, what’s the point? It’s not going to put the toothpaste back into the tube.

Let’s see what Reese does this offseason. I’m encouraged by what I saw on the defense and I think they just need a small handful of tweaks on the offense to really get things moving in the right direction.