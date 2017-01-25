A Look at the New York Giants Preliminary Salary Cap Space

A look at the New York Giants’ 2017 estimated cap space, and how that space might affect some upcoming decisions.

The start of the 2017 free agency period on March 9 at 4:00 PM ET marks a new league year, a year in which the New York Giants have some tough decisions to make and not a lot of money with which to make them.

Unlike last year, when the Giants had approximately $60 million in cap space, this year the Giants are expected to have less than half of that total, this even before any bloated contracts are purged from the payroll.

Per Over the Cap, who uses a $168 million cap figure as a basis, the Giants are right now projected to have $23,914,686 of space. With the $1,895,546 million the NFLPA reports the Giants plan to roll over from 2016 into 2017, that pushes the Giants’ cap space to approximately $25.8 million.

Name Position Status Jason Pierre-Paul DE UFA Keenan Robinson ILB UFA Larry Donnell TE UFA Marshall Newhouse RT UFA Leon Hall CB UFA Mark Herzlich OLB UFA William Beatty LT UFA Zak DeOssie LS UFA Johnathan Hankins DT UFA Robbie Gould K UFA Josh Johnson QB UFA Bobby Rainey RB UFA Kelvin Sheppard ILB UFA Coty Sensabaugh CB UFA Ryan Nassib QB UFA Trevin Wade CB UFA Orleans Darkwa RB RFA Deontae Skinner OLB RFA George Winn RB RFA Kerry Wynn DE RFA Will Tye TE ERFA Eric Pinkins ILB ERFA Robert Thomas DT ERFA Nikita Whitlock FB ERFA Matt LaCosse TE ERFA

Source: Spotrac (http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/all/new-york-giants/)



The Giants can clear some additional money with a few moves. Parting with receiver Victor Cruz would yield a $7.5 million cap savings. Dumping the contract of linebacker J.T. Thomas would give the Giants $3 million in savings and trimming running back Rashad Jennings’ contract would produce $2.5 million in savings.

Altogether, that’s $13 million of additional cap space the Giants could create which would then give them about $38.8 million of space.

But wait, there’s a caveat. Of that $38.8 million, the Giants, per Over the Cap, will need approximately $5,504,087 for their 2017 rookie class, which would leave them with $33 million to spend.

There is one other factor that needs to be mentioned and that is the $8.821 million cap figure left guard Justin Pugh is set to have in 2017 if he plays the season on his option year. With so little wiggle room and some immediate needs which would be best filled by veterans, the Giants need to get that number down, especially if they hope to add a veteran free agent tackle such as Andrew Whitworth, if he shakes free.

The Jets recently signed guard Brian Winters to a 4-year, $29M contract with $15M guaranteed which could be used as a starting point for potentially reaching along-term extension with Pugh, though instead of paying out a large roster bonus, as the Jets did, move the upfront money into a signing bonus that can be prorated over the life of the contract, thereby potentially reducing Pugh’s 2017 cap figure by nearly half.

With a starting figure, however preliminary, in mind, what can the Giants do in free agency? In this article we’re going to start with their own free agents, focusing on the unrestricted group.

(Note: Of the estimated $33 million, the Giants will need to devote anywhere from $1,754,550 to $1,838,100 per restricted free agent on whom they wish to have the right of first refusal. Orleans Darkwa and Kerry Wynn, the Giants’ restricted free agents, are all projected to receive the lowest possible tender.)

Let’s take a quick look at some of the Giants UFAs where there is sure to be some strong discussion one way or another among the team’s brass.

DE Jason Pierre-Paul

Say what you want about Jason Pierre-Paul’s production and what kind of competition it comes against, but the fact remains he’s one of the most disruptive and complete 4-3 defensive ends in the NFL.

Pierre-Paul knows it too, which is why it wasn’t surprising to see that, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Pierre-Paul is in search of a similar deal to teammate Olivier Vernon’s 5-year, $85 million deal.

Vernon’ss contract has a minimum of $40 million guaranteed that, per Over the Cap, spikes to $52.5 million in guaranteed money if he is on the Giants roster o the fifth day of the 2018 league year.

Is a similar deal for Pierre-Paul feasible? Vernon’s first year cap number was a robust $13 million. With so many other needs, among them a starting offensive tackle, fitting Pierre-Paul into the 2017 cap picture is going to be a tight squeeze unless he backs off of wanting what Vernon got.

LB Keenan Robinson

Contrary to popular ingrained opinion, the Giants 2016 linebackers were probably the best group they’ve had in a long time. A big reason for that is the play of Keenan Robinson, who was perhaps their best cover linebacker.

Signed to a one-year “prove it” deal last winter, Robinson, who played the second most snaps among the linebackers (behind Jonathan Casillas) fought through a late-season shoulder injury to finish fourth on the team in total tackles (79) and fifth in passes defensed (seven). That kind of solid play should be enough to earn the 27-year-old a second contract with the team.

The question the Giants must answer is whether Robinson, whose 1-year deal was worth around $2.6 million, is worth a bump that would put him in the $3 million per year range. Given his production, it might be, especially if he’s finally kicked the injury bug.

DT Johnathan Hankins

I have Hankins listed third because I think of he and Pierre-Paul, Hankins is probably the easier of the two to replace.

Now I know what you must be thinking (besides why have Hankins after Robinson): When are the Giants going to stop letting young defensive tackles walk out the door and just re-sign one, especially this year with a still relatively unproven tandem of Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas in line to replace Hankins if he walks.

I don’t have the answer to that because the Giants have always done well replacing an outgoing free agent with a homegrown talent. It’s very possible that one of Bromley or Thomas will continue that tradition with a draft pick likely being brought on board as well.

As for Hankins, I strongly suspect is that if he is looking for a deal similar to what Damon Harrison got, it’s not happening.

Hankins played well in 2016, but didn’t quite match the kind of overall production he generated in 2014, his best season thus far. He’ll get a pay increase that might triple or quadruple his $1 million per year earning average, but it would be surprising to see that come from the Giants.

G John Jerry

Before you question why John Jerry is on this list, yes, I believe the Giants offensive line is in need of a DIRE infusion of talent. Based on the offensive line’s play, the left tackle, right tackle and right guard spots need a new look, the right guard spot beg the position Jerry has manned.

So why list Jerry as a guy to re-sign?

First, Jerry is more-than-decent as a pass blocker. While his run-blocking still doesn’t quite match his proficiency in pass protection, he’s the type of player that you could probably live with if you had to put him in the starting lineup again.

Jerry has also been mostly durable throughout his tenure with the Giants, a factor that cannot be understated. He also offers depth at guard and tackle.

The Giants, given the needs they have and the projected cap space, are not going to solve all their offensive line issues this offseason. They will likely look to get a tackle to protect the blind side, which means moving Ereck Flowers, the incumbent, to another position.

Whether that position is at right guard or right tackle remains to be seen as does whether Flowers decides to change his offseason preparation and consider joining Weston Richburg and Jerry at LeCharles Bentley’s O-line Performance Center this winter.

LS Zak DeOssie

After a 2015 wrist injury ended his season prematurely, DeOssie came back strong, still proving that he can hustle down the field with the best of them. At this point in his career, DeOssie will be 33 and entering his 11th season, which is not “old” for a long snapper.

Last year, DeOssie’s average earnings ($1.1 million) was second among NFL long snappers, behind Miami’s John Denney ($1.15 million). A short-term deal (two years) averaging no more than $1.2 million per might get the job done.

Salary cap and contract data from Over the Cap and Spotrac.