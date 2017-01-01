New York Giants Gameday: Inactive List and Lineup Changes vs. Washington

New York Giants offensive lineman Bobby Hart, added to the injury report Saturday with a forearm injury, is inactive this week.

Hart, the team’s starting right tackle, had been listed as “probable” by the team prior to their departure to Washington Saturday. Hart’s issue popped up at some point Saturday, s it’s unclear what exactly happened or how serious it is, though this could be a matter of the Giants simply playing it safe with Hart.

Marshall Newhouse, who began the season as the starting right tackle, will take Hart’s place in the starting lineup.

Also inactive is rookie tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder). Adams had moved into the lineup after the team demoted former starter Larry Donnell, who will likely see playing time on offense alongside of projected starter Will Tye.

Adams, the Giants’ sixth-round draft pick in 2016, has 16 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), who had been listed as questionable for the game, is active. Jenkins is not expected to take a full workload. Also active for the Giants is rookie linebacker B.J. Goodson, who cleared the concussion protocol this week after getting dinged in the team’s last game.

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes safety Nat Berhe (concussion), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (ankle), running back George Winn, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle), and linebacker Ishaq Williams.

Berhe and Pierre-Paul were declared out by the team on Friday.