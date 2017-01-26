What to Do With New York Giants Left Tackle Ereck Flowers

The New York Giants have some big decisions to make regarding their offensive line, starting with left tackle Ereck Flowers and his flawed technique.

As the New York Giants brass evaluates the roster, there seems to be no bigger elephant in the room a unit that at one time was referred to by the late George Young as the “dancing elephants”: the offensive line.

The biggest dilemma facing general manager Jerry Reese, head coach Ben McAdoo and the rest of the team’s brass is what to do with left tackle Ereck Flowers, who finished his second pro season looking nowhere near the top-10 draft pick from 2015 they hoped he’d be.

Flowers’ struggles over his short career have included 23 penalties over two seasons in which he’s twice been the most penalized Giants player. Of his 23 penalties, 13 have been for holding, with that number jumping from four as a rookie to nine in 2016, his second season.

If that’s not bad enough, Flowers, according to Pro Football Focus, has allowed 10 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and 97 quarterback hurries since being drafted No. 9 overall two years ago.

Flowers’ struggles have apparently been so concerning that even Reese, a past staunch supporter of Flowers as the team’s left tackle, has begun to wonder where the former Miami offensive lineman fits into the big picture.

“Ereck has played basically every snap since he has been here,” Reese said the day after the Giants were eliminated in the postseason. “He is still a young player, but it is time for him to show us the fruits of being a first round draft pick.

“Is he the left tackle? Should he be in a different position? We will evaluate that,” Reese added. “I do think that he is a big, strong kid who has a chance to be a really good player, so I still believe he has a chance to be a good player.”

Breaking Bad Habits

Duke Manyweather, an independent offensive line scouting and development consultant who co-hosts the “Block ‘em Up” podcast with former Giants offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, believes that if Flowers is to ever start living up to his pedigree, he needs to work on correcting the bad technique habits that continue to undermine his development.

“Flowers has tremendous God-given ability and gifts that I thought in college he was able to get away with a lot of inefficiencies in his footwork which often him out of position to use his hands,” Manyweather said in a telephone interview.

“There were many issues as far as targeting as far as punch timing and landmarks in the run game that he struggled with at Miami, but was able to overcome because of his God-given gifts.”

But, as Manyweather pointed out, natural talent will only take a player so far.

“Every profession is a craft and you learn various tools to help you when things go bad,” he said. “I don’t think he has developed and fostered tools of the craft to make those gifts he was born with into tools he can use.”

Manyweather’s point about Flowers’ struggles with his technique align with what what McAdoo had to say about Flowers on Exit Day.

“I saw a guy who’s learning to trust his technique,” McAdoo said. “With young players, the way they come into league now, you have to take a leap of faith with their technique as far as the bending, keeping your elbows tight and striking with your hands and pass protection. Finishing the way you’re capable of finishing.”

A key for Flowers, according to Manyweather, is to ignore any past press clippings praising his potential and upside, and to focus on improving every facet of his game.

“I’m a true believer that the upside will only get you so far,” he said. “Development in the NFL is no ‘gimme’–players have to seek their own way to get better, to want to get better, and be open to understanding to why they’re not having success and then coming up with a detailed plan on how to move forward.

“I don’t know (Flowers), but from what I see, I don’t think he’s done that yet. That’s why some of the things he struggles with now are the same things he’s going to continue to struggle with until he addresses it.”

Switch or Stay

While many people seem are convinced that Flowers’ problems will be solved if he switches to right tackle, Manyweather said it’s not that simple.

“The things that Flowers struggles with is consistently driving into an efficient pass set without false stepping and staying half-man, and being able to hit landmarks based upon rushers so he can use his hands and run guys around the pocket,” Manyweather said.

“That’s not going to get any easier on the right side. In fact, because of ingrained habits on the left side, switching to the right side is not a ‘gimme’. Once you get into a right-hand stance for the right side, a lot of times, those landmarks and set points change, causing a lot of guys to struggle. So it’s not as easy as people think.”

Manyweather said it’s also not as simple as moving Flowers inside to guard, especially when the tackle struggled with his footwork and hand punch.

“If he gets moved inside to guard, it’s going to be a blood bath because the action is coming at you right now, so you have to be able to create space for yourself to allow your punch time to get you out of those situations,”Manyweather said. “So again, it’s not as easy as people think.”

Manyweather also pointed out to subtle differences in how different teams deploy their offensive linemen, which he said could also further complicate any such planned position switch.

“The philosophies and overall schematics may be a little different,” he said when asked if Flowers could take anything from left tackle to right tackle if the team did initiate such a move.

“Some teams, especially West Coast offenses, like to have the interior of their pocket stay firm. They like to have their left tackle drop a little vertically so that way it gives the quarterback a little more depth to slide up in the pocket.

“Some teams like to have the right tackle be a little more aggressive and keep guys at the line of scrimmage but be able to expand set points when need be. So you can’t necessarily transfer what you learn on the left side to the right side.”

Develop the Core

Manyweather, who has worked with Giants center Weston Richburg and Schwartz, said he looks at Flowers and sees a player who has been blessed with physical tools such as size, strength and power.

“Does he always use the power? No, because he’s always out of position a lot,” Manyweather said. “He has a very competitive streak and will get after people, which you’ll see in the run game.”

It’s Flowers’ footwork that is the biggest problem, and because his footwork isn’t polished, that affects his hand placement.

“There’s a rule of thumb when you watch offensive linemen: Those offensive linemen who are really good with their hands are because their feet are so efficient to where their feet have put them in position to effectively use their hands,” Manyweather said.

“(Flowers’) feet are very bad. He’s always playing catch up. He’s false-stepping. He’s stepping underneath himself. So what do his hands do? They’re always off-target—around the head, around the neck. Very rarely do you see an offensive lineman who is good with their hands but their feet are not; it just doesn’t happen.”

Manyweather added that Flowers gets enough bend, but the footwork issue nullifies it.

“I think he gets himself into situations to where he can’t essentially bend to get himself out of bad situations because his feet are beat. When he came out of college I thought there was some tweaking he needed to do with his stance.

“His stance to was not efficient for him because a lot of times it did shut off the hips as far as being able to move in a certain direction, and being able to reset the hips. That ability to bend is there; I just don’t think he’s in situations to do it very often.”

With all that said, Manyweather believes Flowers is a left tackle despite his struggles. But for Flowers to have a future protecting his quarterback’s blind side, Manyweather reiterated that the light has to go on and that Flowers has to develop his tool box, trust his technique and stop reverting back to poor habits.

“Will the light bulb ever click for him? Who knows?” Manyweather said. “Does he ever realize what it’s going to take to get better? That’s what it boils down to.

“Right now, I would say on 95% of the plays, he surviving, and on the 5% of the plays, he looks bad. If you want to live with that, so be it. But if you want to upgrade, I think at this point, what you see is kind of what you get.”

Stay tuned for Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Duke Manyweather covering the rest of the Giants offensive line as well as prospects in the 2017 draft class that have caught his eye.