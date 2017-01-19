New York Giants Reader Mailbag

Answers to your most pressing New York Giants-related questions.

Free agency priorities, the draft, salary cap questions…it’s all here in the latest, jumbo-sized reader mailbag.

Pat Says: Ok, I admit it. I laughed at item list 19. Seriously, though, I like your list. I don’t know that they’ll address all of it though. For example, I think if they re-sign Keenan Robinson to go along with Jonathan Casillas, that will cover item number 15 (coverage linebacker).

I also think that it’s possible the right guard might be already on the roster (figure it might be one of Ereck Flowers, Bobby Hart or Brett Jones). And I still believe that the return of Will Johnson next year will solve item No. 18. Otherwise, I think you’re spot on—and that includes item No. 19. (Oh and I hope you charged your phone!)

@Patricia_Traina #AskPat who should be our #1 free agent target this offseason? Not position, actual player. Thanks! — D (@sport_manager5) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: I’d make a big push to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul. I know that’s not the name you were probably expecting, but as Ed Valentine and I discussed on the latest Big Blue Chat podcast, after making the investment last year in Olivier Vernon, you want to try to keep his bookend.

Some might argue that the Giants managed just fine without Pierre-Paul. I disagree. Using the statistic that so many people find sexy—sacks—once Pierre-Paul left the lineup, Vernon, who recorded at least one sack in five straight games, only managed a half sack during his bookend’s absence.

Why? Because opposing offenses were able to tee off on Vernon. So Pierre-Paul is my top priority if I’m the Giants, (and yes, left tackle is a very close second.)

@Patricia_Traina Do you think Darian Thompson will improve secondary? Had some mental mishaps with AA and Hall. — Jay (@ItsJayxOwnage) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: I don’t really have an answer for you just yet. Thompson certainly looked impressive in the spring and summer until the foot injury knocked him out. So we really never got a large enough sample size of what he could do in the regular-season games to determine just how much of a difference he might have made.

Now here’s the other thing to remember: Thompson basically lost his entire rookie campaign. Whenever a rookie loses his first season, I get a little squeamish about his return because they usually fall far enough behind to not make much of an impact.

With that all said, I think Thompson has the intelligence and the work ethic to make an impact if he stays healthy based n what he showed last spring and summer.

@Patricia_Traina Do you think the Giants may sign Whitworth on a short term deal? — Will Trahan (@LATechTrahan) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: I’m always reluctant to discuss free agency this early because as experience shows year after year, guys we hope the Giants will sign sometimes end up re-signing with their old clubs. Also, sometimes guys whom we don’t expect to shake free do become available. All of that is a big reason why I tend to defer answering these questions.

However, since your question was chosen for inclusion in the mailbag, my answer is yes, I do think the Giants will look to sign a veteran tackle, be it Andrew Whitworth (if he shakes free) or someone else whom we’re not thinking of.

As I have noted before, Eli Manning isn’t getting any younger, and I highly doubt the Giants want to start from scratch with another rookie protecting Manning’s blind spot.

Combine that with the early consensus of the offensive line unit being a weak class in this year’s draft, and I can’t see how it doesn’t make sense to sign a short-term veteran solution to what’s been a very big problem.

@JordanRaanan @Patricia_Traina if Gmen cut Cruz do u think they replace him w legit outside wr &if so who? Bmarsh possible if nyj cut him? — Jay smittt (@jrcp23) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: I absolutely, positively, would look to get a big, physical receiver on board. Manning has always done well when he has a big, reliable target to throw to and at this point I his career, if I’m Jerry Reese, I look to surround Manning with as many veterans that fit what the quarterback can do the best as possible.

As for who that receiver would be, it’s too soon to know who is actually going to shake free, so let’s hold off on that until late February when we see who gets cut from other teams and who re-signs before the start of free agency.

@Patricia_Traina Should Giants look in to bringing Julius Thomas if he becomes a FA? — Rishab Jain (@Jain9Rishab) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: I wouldn’t. He hasn’t played a 16-game season yet in his career. I think the tight end draft class is decent enough to where you can pluck a talent out of that group.

@Patricia_Traina is anyone on the roster that fit the mold of the physical, tall WR2 NYG is missing? Or will they look to FA? #askpat — Mike Maher (@MikeYMah) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: It’s a shame that Geremy Davis was signed off the practice squad because he would have fit the mold to a T. Otherwise, the tallest receiver listed is 26-year-old Tavarres King, 6-1. So I’d probably look to get a tall target somewhere else if I’m looking to fill my No. 2 spot.

@Patricia_Traina #askpat which other starters are free agents aside from JPP and Hankins? Which do the Giants resign? — Jared (@hopson3233) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: The UFA list includes Will Beatty, Zak DeOssie, Larry Donnell, Robbie Gould, Leon Hall, Johnathan Hankins, Mark Herzlich, John Jerry, Josh Johnson, Ryan Nassib, Marshall Newhouse, Jason Pierre-Paul, Bobby Rainey, Keenan Robinson, Coty Sensabaugh, and Kelvin Sheppard.

The RFA list includes Orleans Darkwa, Trevin Wade and Kerry Wynn. The EFRA list includes Nikita Whitlock, Robert Thomas, Ben Edwards, Matt LaCosse, and Will Tye.

@Patricia_Traina you think Eli would do what Tom Brady did and take pay cut? — Todd Benjamin (@litlbenji) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: I think he might be open to restructuring, but why should he take a pay cut? Granted he didn’t have his best year, but he also didn’t get much in the way of help from his supporting cast.

@Patricia_Traina what you think of the new C giants sign today is he any good?? — andre lewallen (@dre_412) January 19, 2017

Pat Says: I don’t know much about Khaled Holmes other than what I wrote, which is he’s been with two teams and he was out of football last year. Hang on to this question until the spring when we get our first look at the new crop of players.

@Patricia_Traina better chance we see more 4 WR sets next year or upgrade to a true receiving TE with 3 WR #askpat — ETHAN POOLE (@EPOOLIE) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: It’s a bit early to predict that, not knowing what the roster is going to look like. With that said, I do believe they’ll try to add a big receiving target probably the more pressing of the two needs.

@Patricia_Traina #askpat Do you think the Giants would prefer a receiving/blocking TE all-in-one package, or are their OK with dual players? — Bill Hetrick (@Dolphan_Bill) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: I think any time a team can get a player who can fill multiple roles, they’d take him in a heartbeat. Unfortunately, I don’t think there are very many two-way tight ends cut from the cloth of say a Mark Bavaro.

@Patricia_Traina can you ban joe Thomas questions?? And do you think the Giants attack a RT or LT in FA (not joe Thomas) — tom heaney (@heaneytomtom) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: Thanks for the chuckle. While sometimes I view the Joe Thomas questions it eh same way that a parent might view their child’s cosntant plea for a pony, I really do get where it’s all coming from, and it’s all good.

And yes, I think an offensive tackle is very high on the wish list. I have said this before (most recently in the Big Blue Chat podcast No. 105), and it bears repeating. That Ereck Flowers had virtually zero competition for his job was, in my mind, not doing him any favors. They need to get a legitimate challenge in there and hope that guy pushes Flowers to be his best.

@Patricia_Traina Patty, are there any quality Tackles and TE’s hitting the market? Any concern with resigning JPP and Hankins? — Gmanfan Gab.ai/GVNY (@GmanFan44) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: Too early to gauge the market—we can guess, but as I’ve said throughout this mailbag, sometimes guys shake free that no one saw coming. As for re-signing both Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins, I would be shocked if they are both re-signed. I suspect Pierre-Paul is the more pressing target, but we’ll find out in another few weeks.

@Patricia_Traina what part of offensive scheme would you like to be changed? — Bill Frantz (@feihc53) January 18, 2017

Pat Says: I’m not necessarily down on the scheme, as I think it can work with the right pieces. With that said, I’d change up some of the philosophies.

For instance, if you’re able to run the ball in a jumbo package, then stick with it until the opponent figures out how to stop it. I think that was the top thing that drove me crazy about the play calling in 2016.

At times, the play calling reminded me of the kid who has a big test the next day and who kind of cracks open a book but really doesn’t get as deep into the material as he should, hence doing just enough to get by.

I would lessen the reliance on 11-personnel. For all the screaming people did about Kevin Gilbride’s offense being so predictable, it seems Ben McAdoo fell into the same rut.

The last thing I’d do is to stop trying to jam square pegs into round holes. Victor Cruz gave it his all, but he was not an outside receiver. John Jerry and Ereck Flowers tried to pull when Justin Pugh was sidelined, but it wasn’t very pretty or effective.

I know coaches say players are interchangeable, but I think that’s hogwash. Coaches are supposed to put players I the best positions to be successful, and while I understand you have to try new things, if they’re not working, then move on instead of doing the same thing over and over again in the hopes the light switch flips on.

@Patricia_Traina how much cap space did the Giants have last off season? — antuan (@mrlee0817) January 19, 2017

Pat Says: If my memory is correct, I believe they had close to $60 million at the start of the free agency period.